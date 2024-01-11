It is looking like the January transfer window is only going to get busier for Portsmouth.

Pompey are currently on the charge for promotion to the Championship, looking for a return to the second tier after over a decade away.

They made a number of signings in the summer ahead of the campaign, with the likes of Will Norris, Regan Poole and Kusini Yengi all making the move to the south coast on permanent deals.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 (summer) Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

If John Mousinho’s side are to complete their objective of promotion, then reinforcements will be needed with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Derby County, among others, rivaling Pompey for a spot in the automatic promotion places.

Alex Robertson out for the rest of the season

One man who has starred for Pompey so far this season is Alex Robertson.

The midfielder joined the club on loan from European champions Manchester City in the summer and has gone on to make 23 appearances in the league, scoring once and getting four assists.

Unfortunately for the Australia international, he has torn his hamstring, with the club confirming that he is unlikely to feature again this season.

This will come as a massive blow for Pompey, with Robertson arguably being one of the best midfielders in the league so far this term.

Portsmouth one of six sides chasing Ronan Hale

According to Football Insider, Pompey are eyeing Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale.

They are not the only ones though, with Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Blackpool and Wrexham all fighting for his signature.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Northern Ireland in the last 18 months, with scouts from several sides being sent over to observe the Irishman.

A move to England would be a return to the mainland for Hale, after he previously spent time with Birmingham City.

Hale found the net 30 times in all competitions for Cliftonville in his first season at the club, as they finished fourth in the NIFL Premiership.

So far this campaign, the former Ireland U21 international has scored 11 times in just nine starts, after a ligament injury kept him out of action at the beginning of the season.

Pompey face competition for Callum Lang

Another striker Portsmouth have been linked with is Callum Lang.

According to Football Insider, Pompey are once again facing competition again from Derby for the Wigan Athletic attacker.

His contract is not due to expire until 2025, but Wigan are open to selling the 25-year-old this month.

This has reportedly led to both Pompey and Derby submitting offers for the former Liverpool youngster.

He has been with Wigan since 2016, and has had plenty of loan moves away from the club in the past with the likes of Morecambe, Shrewsbury Town, Oldham Athletic and Motherwell.

It is clear that a striker is wanted by John Mousinho this window, as if Colby Bishop were to get injured, then Pompey would be left light with goal-scoring options up front that are of similar qualities.