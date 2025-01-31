This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Portsmouth are closing in on the signing of Sunderland's versatile attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

As first outlined in The News earlier this week, John Mousinho is looking to make some last-minute additions to bolster his attacking options. It's understood that the 22-year-old former Paris Saint Germain youngster is a realistic target for a loan move, with the Black Cats appearing set to secure him regular first-team football for the remainder of the season.

Contrasting reports have emerged recently, with Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reporting that the deal for Aouchiche to move to Portsmouth from Sunderland is, for now, completely blocked. It hit a snag due to the 22-year-old's ESC eligibility, but other claims suggest that he is still set for a move to Fratton Park.

Despite those claims from France, The News has instead earlier reported that a loan move for the Frenchman is progressing to a positive conclusion. BBC Sport reporter Andrew Moon has since stated the same.

The Sunderland verdict as Adil Aouchiche closes in on Portsmouth loan

We asked FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcome for his thoughts on whether it would be a good move for his individual development for the Frenchman to move to a team in a relegation battle in Portsmouth.

He said: "Regarding Adil Aouchiche going to Portsmouth, I know I've seen a few stories saying that they are interested.

"Personally, I don't think he'll be here for a while. I think he would help Pompey out as much as he can. He is a skiller, he's a goalscorer, and he's fit.

"He is one of those players that can change a game massively. You've seen it when we drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light, when [Patrick] Roberts scored his last minute goal and, obviously, Aouchiche got the assist.

"I think he can help Pompey out a lot if he moves to Portsmouth, because I personally don't think we're going to be using him as much.

"With Tommy Watson and Romain Mundle being back in the next what? Week or two? So, I would allow him to have a move.

"I personally don't rate him myself and it is clear that the gaffer doesn't trust him as much. At the end of the day, he is not getting game time, or at least enough game time.

"I would let him go to Pompey, see what he can do, and then go from there. It's all we can do when it comes to a player that hasn't had enough minutes at a certain club.

"I would say let him go. It would be a decent move and would definitely give him a lot more game time than what he has here, at the moment."

Adil Aouchiche's Sunderland future remains unclear ahead of Portsmouth switch

It's pointless keeping fringe players at the club who are unlikely to play and the wages saved on offloading Aouchiche and others could bring in a player or two that is able to contribute from January onwards.

His place in the pecking order has dropped since the signing of Enzo Le Fee; however, he is talented. He brings decent levels of versatility as a No.10, No.8 or winger. Although it hasn't been shown consistently, he is known for his creativity, vision, and technical ability.

His best attributes include his dribbling, but also his ability to unlock defences with incisive passing, and composure in possession and tight spaces. He could be a big differential for a side like Portsmouth. Pompey supporters and John Mousinho will hope that this is the case, and he is still set to join the club before the window slams shut.

Aouchiche could well be the catalyst to their Championship survival this season. It may be few and far between, but he at least has the attributes to make an impact as a playmaker, and his contributions so far highlight that there is still some potential to be unlocked yet for the Sunderland man.