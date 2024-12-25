Having signed from Reading at the start of the 2000/01 season, Linvoy Primus would have been hoping to make a lasting impression on the Portsmouth faithful.

The then 26-year-old had been on trial with the south coast club, having left the Royals on a Bosman transfer after failing to agree a fresh contract.

The centre-back endured a nightmare debut, scoring an own goal in a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United. However, Primus forged a name for himself at Fratton Park, with the transfer turning into pure gold.

Linvoy Primus suffered nightmare debut for Portsmouth against the Blades

Primus had probably won a place in the hearts of Portsmouth fans before he had kicked a ball, with the player reportedly choosing Fratton Park over a move to arch rivals Southampton.

His new gaffer, Pulis, showed early faith in the defender and thrust him straight into action, with Primus slotting straight into the hub of Pompey's back line against the Blades.

While a trip to Bramall Lane was always going to be a tough first gig, the Englishman would have been hoping to produce a solid performance to impress his new supporters.

Playing as a centre-back is always going to come with risk, but Primus could not have imagined just how disastrous his debut was going to be. Having trailed almost the entire game 1-0, the defender put the ball into his own net to double Sheffield United's lead.

The game ended in defeat for Pulis' side, with Primus making headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, the centre-back was not going to allow the moment to define his stay on the south coast and made amends during a nine-year spell.

Primus turned the tide on the south coast

Despite the own goal, Pulis was determined to show faith in Primus and consistently started him at centre-back during his first season with the club.

The defender built on his solid early foundations, and as Portsmouth went from strength to strength, so did the performances of Primus, who was turning into a fan favourite.

One of his most memorable seasons was the 2002/03 First Division campaign. Pompey had earmarked a play-off finish as a success, but after a rampant start to the campaign, Pompey had eight wins from nine and were playing themselves into the automatic promotion race.

Under the guidance of Harry Redknapp, Primus excelled at centre-back and forged a menacing partnership with Arjan de Zeeuw, who also went on to become a club legend.

Pompey were purring and so was Primus, who picked up three Portsmouth Player of the Month awards as well as a PFA Player of the Month award for February.

Portsmouth's season culminated with the club finishing as champions, with the club almost breaking the 100 point barrier, with an impressive 98 points. Speaking on the achievement, Primus said: "To be promoted as champions was way beyond what we thought."

Primus left a lasting legacy at Pompey

Pompey excelled in the top flight with Primus at the heart of their defence. Having achieved survival in their first season back in the top flight, the club flirted with relegation twice before pushing on to become a top half team.

One of the stories of their Premier League stint was Redknapp, who departed the club for rivals Southampton before returning to manage the club again in 2005. His era as manager was defined by the iconic signings of players like Peter Crouch, Jermain Defoe and Sol Campbell.

Despite all of Pompey's famous signings, it was Primus who left his mark on Tony Adams, who was Redknapp's assistant before having a brief spell as manager.

Adams said: "The greatest player at Pompey – and the one I think I had the most impact on – was my fellow centre-back Linvoy. The biggest satisfaction I got during my time there was his development.

"Linvoy’s my man. He had an exceptional 2006-07 season. As a human being as well, I loved the man. I added to his game and got the best out of him that season. Linvoy had courage, humility and honesty – all the attributes to be a fantastic central defender."

Primus lived through some of the best times to be a Pompey player and, although he did not play in the final, he won the FA Cup with the club in 2008. When he lifted the trophy, he received the biggest cheer of them all, with fans celebrating his contribution to the club.

Linvoy Primus' career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Charlton Athletic 11 1 0 Barnet 1 0 0 Reading 99 1 0 Portsmouth 217 6 0

Primus returned on loan to former club Charlton Athletic in the 2008/09 season before receiving a hero's send off in a one-minute cameo in the penultimate game of the season against Sunderland.

The centre-back notched 217 appearances for the club and is remembered today as one of the greatest signings Pompey have made in the recent past, having signed on a free transfer.

His journey at Portsmouth just goes to show that it is not about how you start, but it is about how you finish and Primus departed as a club legend.