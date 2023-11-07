Highlights Portsmouth midfielder Alex Robertson has been a revelation under John Mousinho, showcasing his talent and becoming a key player for the club.

Portsmouth's strong performances and current league position make them favorites for promotion to the Championship, the first time since 2012.

Portsmouth should consider pursuing a permanent deal for the highly sought-after Robertson if they want to retain him next season, given Manchester City's history of cashing in on young talent.

Portsmouth midfielder Alex Robertson, who is on-loan from Manchester City, has been a revelation under John Mousinho so far this season, meaning the club will need to start planning soon if they're to hold onto the talented youngster.

Pompey are flying in League One at the minute, sitting top of the table after 15 games, three points above second place Oxford United, following their 3-2 win away at Reading.

Currently undefeated in the League, Portsmouth are looking like favourites to return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Featuring 13 times out of their 15 games so far, young midfielder Alex Robertson has been a sensation at the heart of Mousinho's side.

Portsmouth signed the midfielder on-loan in the summer after impressive performances in the Manchester City youth system put the young midfielder in the shop window.

Despite featuring at youth level for England, the 20-year-old has featured twice internationally for Australia, such is the talent of the City youngster.

It is likely the midfielder will be in high-demand come the summer transfer window so Portsmouth will have to start weighing-up their options if they're to hold onto the Manchester City man.

Whilst it would ultimately be up to Manchester City and Roberston himself, Pompey should begin looking into a permanent deal for the Australian international if they want any chance of holding onto him next season.

Showing their interest in a permanent deal would not only give confidence to the player, but also the fans who would relish having the Australian midfielder on a permanent deal at the club.

Manchester City have been known to cash in on upcoming, young talent, with the likes of Cole Palmer, James Trafford and Romeo Lavia bringing in over £60 million for the club, despite all having barely featured for the first-team.

It is likely City would demand a premium fee for Robertson, given their history of outgoings, but Pompey could be able to sign him on a discount fee if they register their interest soon enough.

Alternatively, The League One leaders could take a leaf out of Sheffield United's book with how they handled their situation regarding James McAtee.

The England U21 international spent the season on loan at the Blades last year and was a key player in their second place Championship campaign that saw them promoted back to the Premier League once again.

Due to his immense form for Sheffield United, Man City wanted to see how McAtee fared in pre-season before they made a decision to let the youngster leave the club on-loan again.

After Manchester City signed Matheus Nunes late in the window, United realised they had the chance to bring McAtee back to the club and signed him on-loan late in the transfer window.

A similar situation could re-appear with Robertson this summer if he continues to perform under Mousinho.

Pep Guardiola is already a big fan of the midfielder, even asking him to train with the first-team in 2020 when he was just 17-years-old.