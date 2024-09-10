Portsmouth are yet to win a game after returning to the Championship this season, although the return of Regan Poole could help them in their fight against relegation back to League One.

Pompey won the League One title in style last season, losing just five games on their way to accumulating 97 points in the third tier, sealing a return to the Championship for the first time since they were relegated from the division in 2012.

John Mousinho's side have drawn three of their four league games so far in the 2024/25 campaign, during a difficult opening run of fixtures that has included trips to Elland Road and the Riverside Stadium.

Portsmouth's fixtures do not get much easier after the international break, with the Blues set to travel to face Burnley and Stoke City, while West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will visit Fratton Park.

The game against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium will be Pompey's first game in October, which is a month that could bring some good news for Mousinho and the supporters.

Regan Poole is nearing a return for Portsmouth

Former Manchester United defender Regan Poole signed for Portsmouth last summer after his contract expired at Lincoln City, where he was part of the team that reached the League One play-off final in 2021.

Regan Poole's League One stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Minutes played Yellow cards Red cards 186 15,492 19 0

After making an impressive start to the 2023/24 season at Fratton Park, including three goals in the 16 games he played, Poole suffered an ACL injury during Portsmouth's FA Cup first round defeat against non-league outfit Chesterfield Town in November last year.

He hasn't featured for Pompey since, although he is seemingly edging closer to a return.

Mousinho revealed in an interview with The News that he wanted the 26-year-old to play in a potential friendly during the international break to help ease him back into action, with a view towards him being considered for selection in October.

"I'd say it could be October before Regan is involved in first-team matches," said Mousinho.

"However, we want to get minutes into him, just to indicate how far he is, and will probably try to get him a game, maybe during this England international break.

"It’s just getting the right balance between making sure we don’t risk him unnecessarily, but also pushing him back at the right rate.

"There are potential games we can arrange. We haven't done it huge amounts, we didn’t do it at all last season, yet when I first came in we played AFC Wimbledon here in a friendly.

Poole could be key for Portsmouth once he returns from injury

Despite keeping a clean sheet against Luton Town during their 0-0 draw with the Hatters in August, Portsmouth have conceded eight goals during their four Championship games so far this season.

With Mousinho hoping for Poole to be fit enough to feature in the first-team by October, his return could be crucial for Pompey.

The Blues have four important games against Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, and Sheffield Wednesday in October, and the return of Poole could help to solidify their defence as they look to pick up vital points during that run of games.

Portsmouth will also play against Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, and Preston North End at the start of November, so Poole's imminent return should precede a run of games that, if they are made the most of, could turn out to be priceless at the end of the season.

While the centre-back has never played at Championship level before in his career, his performances in League One for Lincoln and Portsmouth suggested that he is capable of making an impact in the division above, which could make him a key player for Portsmouth as they look to establish themselves in the second tier.