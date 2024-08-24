Key Takeaways Portsmouth aim to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes to ensure a successful 2024/25 campaign.

Recent signings like Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, and Elias Sorensen could bolster the team's performance.

Players like Terry Devlin, Gavin Whyte, and Anthony Scully face uncertain futures and may be offloaded before the window closes.

Portsmouth could potentially make some moves in the transfer market before the summer transfer window closes.

Pompey will want to be as strong as possible for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, and even though they will have the January window to make extra additions, they won't want to rely on the winter to bring in the quality they need to secure a respectable finish.

In fairness to the South Coast side, they may not need to do too much more in the transfer market, having made some shrewd signings in recent months.

Jordan Archer has come in as a much-needed backup option between the sticks, Josh Murphy could be a real asset after making a real impact at Oxford United and Elias Sorensen, Andre Dozzell, Matt Ritchie and Sammy Silvera have also come in, with the latter joining on loan.

Ritchie is the most appealing name of them all, having managed to get plenty of Premier League experience under his belt during his career.

All of these additions should be able to make decent contributions though, including Archer, who may be required if Will Norris becomes unavailable at any point or has a dip in form.

Offloading players may also be on John Mousinho's side's agenda though - and we have selected three players who face uncertain futures at Fratton Park during the latter stages of the current window.

Terry Devlin (Loan)

Terry Devlin is probably the player on this list that Pompey fans will want to see retained the most.

At 20, the midfielder has a high amount of potential and could develop well under John Mousinho.

Making 19 league appearances last season, the player was able to play a part in the club's promotion back to the Championship, but there are no guarantees that he will win a decent amount of game time again this term.

Terry Devlin's 2023/24 campaign at Portsmouth Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 19 1 1 EFL Trophy 3 1 1 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

With his age in mind, Devlin may be keen to start regularly now and a loan spell in League One could benefit the Northern Irishman, who may also have a better opportunity of representing his national side if he wins more game time.

His long-term future is definitely at Fratton Park, but in the short term, he could benefit from a temporary spell away from his current side.

A replacement may be needed for him if he leaves on loan though.

Gavin Whyte

Gavin Whyte made 29 appearances in the league last term, but he may be deemed surplus to requirements before the end of the window.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to make that much of an impact in front of goal, and hasn't won much game time this term.

He may have played in the EFL Cup, but he was an unused substitute against Leeds United and didn't even make it on to the bench for the Luton Town game.

With this in mind, he may not be a big part of Mousinho's plans going forward, especially with the likes of Murphy, Ritchie and Silvera coming in this summer.

Offloading him could make space for other players to come in before the window closes.

Anthony Scully

Making nine appearances in all competitions last term, with six of them coming in the league, he is surely a player that Pompey will be keen to offload in the coming days.

The News has claimed that the South Coast side have told the player he's no longer needed, which will have allowed his representatives to try and fix him up with a move.

Scully only has 12 months left on his contract and with this in mind, now would probably be the right time to sell the 25-year-old.

However, with his lack of game time in mind, it may be difficult for the player to find a new club before the window closes.

But he needs to secure an exit, but the 25-year-old is another wide player who probably won't win much time on the pitch this season.