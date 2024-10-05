It has been a tough start to life back in the EFL Championship for Portsmouth, and while their table-topping squad of last year is largely intact, we may see some movement this winter.

The Hampshire club have been strongly tipped for relegation after reaching October winless.

Unless John Mousinho's side can turn things around miraculously between now and January, one has to assume that business in the winter market is imperative, which means departures as well as arrivals.

Portsmouth have used 26 different players in the opening two months of the season, the fourth-highest total in the league, which combined with their poor form, suggests they could certainly use a cull.

Below is a list of three Portsmouth players we believe are likely to be moved on before the season's end.

Owen Moxon

Having only arrived on the south-coast this February from boyhood club Carlisle United, Moxon was deployed regularly in the back-end of Portsmouth's promotion surge.

The short-term jump from League Two to the Championship may have proved a bridge too far for the midfielder, as he has only been granted the faintest of cameo appearances this campaign.

At 26, Moxon simply needs to be playing football, and may have to accept defeat and return down a level or two. If he desires a return to Cumbria, perhaps promotion-chasing Barrow could be an apt destination.

Tom Lowery

Finding himself on this list through no fault of his own, the midfielder has been blighted by injury since joining Portsmouth from Crewe in 2022. While on pitch performances are perfectly acceptable, he simply can't get enough of a string of games together to find his role in this Pompey squad.

Lowery missed 35 league games last season due to various knocks and injuries, and during a Carabao Cup fixture against Millwall in mid-August - his only minutes of the season - he damaged his hamstring towards the hour mark, keeping him on the sidelines once again.

They may have missed their opportunity this summer to sell for any kind of significant fee, but with the position Portsmouth find themselves in, it may just not be the right club for Lowery to rediscover form and fitness, so we expect the man from Cheshire to be either loaned out or sold at a cut-price this winter.

Ben Stevenson

Another man whose Fratton Park career has never quite kicked on, the ex-Coventry City graduate has played less than 200 minutes of league football since joining the side.

A combination of injuries and poor form suggest that Stevenson may be out of his depth in England's second-tier, and would benefit from a move down the leagues.