Portsmouth FC player makes honest admission amid uncertainty over his future

“We’re quite a small squad at the moment and he’s trying to find the players he’s got to find. If he brings in a keeper he brings in a keeper – and we’ll see where it goes from there. “At the moment, he hasn’t said anything. All he’s said is I will be the first person that finds out when or if whatever happens. “If he signs a keeper, I will be the first person to know.” Bazunu returned to his parent club at the end of last campaign and, as above, Pompey are yet to bring in a replacement. This suggests Bass may be given an opportunity to have the number one role at Fratton Park. If he does not, he admits it would be tough having to deputise.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Portsmouth FC players are playing for now?

1 of 27 James Bolton? Plymouth Sunderland Wycombe Wigan

“Being a number two again would be tough.” he explained.

“Obviously I don’t know what’s going to happen, so I’m hoping not to think about things like that.

“I don’t think there are many who are going to be as good as Gav coming down to Pompey again.

“So if I am, unfortunately, in that position, I will work hard and see where it takes me. Hopefully I’ll prove that I’m better than who we bring in – and see where we go from there.”

The Verdict

Interesting comments from Alex Bass here.

After being second-best to Gavin Bazunu last campaign, it is clear he is targeting a number one role this summer.

That is perhaps understandable having gotten a taste of playing week in, week out, whilst on loan at Bradford during the second half of last campaign.

At present, the club are yet to sign a shot-stopper, but if there were no plans to, you would think Bass will have been told he’s number one so as to give him a boost of confidence.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens in-between the sticks at Fratton Park in the coming weeks.