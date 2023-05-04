It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Portsmouth who will be looking to end this League One campaign in a strong manner.

Showing automatic promotion form at the start of the campaign, with performances backing their strong start up, poor form started to creep in and they endured a difficult middle third of the season.

However, now under John Mousinho's stewardship, Pompey sit eighth and are currently on a 10-game third-tier unbeaten run and will be eager to stretch this to 11 when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Fratton Park on Sunday.

The level of ambition and expectation will be high next season and it will first be interesting to see what kind of summer it will be for Mousinho and his men.

Whilst we wait and see how Portsmouth end the campaign, here, we take a look at the latest news concerning the Hampshire club...

Any early Portsmouth summer transfer news?

Portsmouth are currently casting their eyes over talented Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh, as per a report from The News.

As detailed in the report, the Hampshire outfit have launched an enquiry into how much the 23-year-old cost when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

Leigh has netted 12 times and has provided a further four assists for the Lancashire outfit in all competitions this season; a campaign where relegation to League Two could not be avoided.

Portsmouth have been informed that Accrington Stanley will not budge on their £200,000 valuation of the midfielder who has one more year left on his current deal at the Wham Stadium.

Portsmouth praise from Harry Redknapp?

Harry Redknapp has shared words of encouragement towards Mousinho and expects Pompey to continue on their upward trajectory since the former Oxford United midfielder took charge at Fratton Park.

In conversation with The News, the 76-year-old said: "I follow the results every week still and John has come in and now has a great opportunity.

"It’s a great club for him to manage and to manage this club in his first job at his age - what an opportunity for him. I’m sure he will take it and grasp it.

"He’ll know the people he wants to take with him on the ride and the players he’s looking at.

"He’s seen them already and he’ll know: “he’ll do me for next year” or “no not him, he’s not right with his attitude”.

‘He’ll know who he wants to take with him and I’m sure he’ll build a team who do very well next season - and hopefully get back into the Championship."