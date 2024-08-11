Highlights Portsmouth's journey back to the Championship is complete after seven seasons in League One.

Failure to fill the defensive gap left by Sean Raggett could pose a challenge for the team.

Offloading Anthony Scully, despite his potential, may be necessary for Portsmouth to cut their losses.

Portsmouth’s agonising wait for a return to the Championship is over.

So often the bridesmaid across seven seasons in League One, Portsmouth regularly flirted with promotion through the play-offs. Yet, under the tutelage of John Mousinho, Pompey’s transformation from languishing former FA Cup winners to upwardly bound promotion achievers is complete.

After seeing their side run away with the third-division title last term, Portsmouth supporters will hope for more than a season of consolidation this time around. With a late flurry of transfer activity expected, the right business could catapult the club into top-six contention.

Although it is unlikely Portsmouth will be able to emulate former League One rivals Ipswich Town - by achieving promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking - if the Blues can avoid a problematic end to the transfer window, they should be able to navigate the marathon Championship season.

Football League World pinpoints two transfer scenarios Portsmouth FC must avoid before the summer window closes on August 30.

Not filling the Sean Raggett hole

Portsmouth are yet to fill the void left behind by central defender Sean Raggett, who completed a move to Rotherham United at the end of May.

Raggett, 30, made 38 appearances for the Blues last season and played a pivotal role in the club’s title win. Following his departure, Pompey have been left short at the back and only have three centre-back options to pick from.

What Portsmouth Have Lost: Sean Raggett's 2023-24 League One Stats Appearances (Starts) 38 (30) Average Minutes 73 Goals 1 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 12 Duel Success 71% Interceptions per Game 0.5 Tackles per Game 0.4 As per Sofascore

With Regan Poole slowly recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up last November, Mousinho has just Ryley Towler and Connor Shaughnessy available for selection with Tom McIntyre hopefully back soon.

While Portsmouth have engaged in talks to secure the return of Jamal Baptiste, the club must push a deal over the line before the transfer window closes.

The 20-year-old spent the first period of last season on loan at Belgian second-division side Lommel before returning to Manchester City’s academy. Following the expiry of his contract, the youngster could be brought in for free to play sporadically and provide cover when called upon.

If Baptiste is to slip through the net, Mousinho will have to move quickly to bolster his centre-back ranks.

Not offloading Anthony Scully

Anthony Scully has been cast out of starting contention at Portsmouth and has been told the club will support his subsequent search for pastures new.

The 25-year-old, who joined Pompey from Wigan Athletic last summer, spent much of last season on the sidelines, suffering from a knee injury. Continued setbacks prevented Scully from playing more than 55 cumulative minutes on his return from injury.

Despite his lack of recent playing time, Scully could prove to be a key asset for a lower-league buyer. In the past, he has proven his worth at League One level and could still be a major coup for a third-tier side looking to survive in the division.

A Glimpse of Scully At His best - Scully's 2021-22 league One Stats Appearances (Starts) 35 (31) Average Minutes 79 Goals 11 Assists 7 Big Chances Created 11 As per Sofascore

With just a year left on his Portsmouth contract and the club looking to find a permanent buyer, it is important that the Blues don’t overvalue Scully, play hardball and end up without a sale.

This summer, the club must work to recoup some of his initial cost and cut their losses by securing his exit for a reasonable fee.