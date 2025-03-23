Portsmouth FC beat off strong competition from the likes of Sunderland and West Brom for the signature of Josh Murphy in the summer.

With those sorts of outfits in competition, highly likely to have been fighting it out near the top of the table, it looked a smart deal for Pompey to land.

Murphy has lived up to the hype completely, notching plenty of goals and assists, despite Pompey still not being home and hosed from a tough relegation battle.

Given his performances in the second tier, Portsmouth may fear a repeat of the interest shown in him this summer.

There was a fierce battle for Josh Murphy’s signature last summer

Sunderland and West Brom were just two of the clubs tracking Murphy’s progress last season, knowing his contract with Oxford United was coming to an end.

The Sun revealed around 12 months ago that the pair were joined by Southampton, QPR, Hull City and even MLS outfit Minnesota United.

But Pompey stole a march on all them, the newly-promoted Championship side swooping in to tie Murphy down to a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

Given the clubs interested, it was something of a shock that Portsmouth landed the deal, but it’s one that has gone incredibly well for the side.

Showings this season won’t have dissuaded Sunderland and West Brom

In 34 Championship appearances for Portsmouth, Murphy has managed to notch six goals and 10 assists from his left-wing berth.

Given Portsmouth have spent the majority of the season battling near the bottom of the table, it’s an eye-catching return, and big reason behind Pompey putting a little bit of distance between themselves and the dropzone.

Murphy for Portsmouth this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 32 (2) Goals 6 Assists 10 Key passes per 90 1.3 Dribbles per 90 1.4 Pass success rate 61.8%

If the likes of Sunderland and West Brom were impressed by Murphy’s output for Oxford United in League One last season, then that won’t have been dampened at all the winger’s showings in the Championship.

Despite finding some of the best form of his career as he’s just turned 30 years old, his contributions this season feel as though he may be capable of more than fighting for survival in the second tier.

It may therefore be tempting for Murphy and a club like Sunderland to re-explore a potential deal.

Pompey in a strong position with Murphy

That could lead to Portsmouth needing to convince Murphy of the project at Fratton Park if he is batting away interest from some of the division’s top sides.

Despite being 29 when he signed, Portsmouth took the bold step of handing the winger a three-year contract, with a club option of an additional year.

That means that, even if the likes of Sunderland and West Brom are interested in Murphy again this summer, Portsmouth can demand a good fee, despite getting the player on a free last year.

Those at Fratton Park will, of course, fear losing their top goal-contribution provider this season, but his contract situation means it could be a win-win, as they can demand whatever fee they see fit.

Pompey managed to beat off competition from the likes of Sunderland and West Brom when the playing field was level, so there’s every chance they’ll do the same from a much stronger position this season, should interest and offers arrive.