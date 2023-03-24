Portsmouth have very quietly edged their way back into play-off contention in League One, after what was initially a fairly unpopular decision to appoint John Mousinho as manager.

Pompey still have it all to do, they are seven points off the play-offs with nine matches remaining but do have a game in hand on sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers, therefore they could trim that gap to four points this weekend when the Trotters do not play.

Cutting the gap to four points in victory over Port Vale on Saturday would still give them a lot to do, but the trio of fixtures that follow this weekend could certainly keep supporters dreaming of a late burst into the top six.

After Saturday's hosting of Vale, Pompey host Forest Green Rovers, travel to Milton Keynes Dons and then welcome Morecambe to Fratton Park.

Three sides scrapping for their lives at the bottom end, but in that a trio of very winnable matches that if they can take nine points from, along with a win over Darrell Clarke's men on Saturday, they would likely be in touching distance of the play-offs.

In the same time period, Wycombe Wanderers, one place and three points above them in eighth, play: Charlton Athletic away, MK Dons at home, Ipswich Town away and FGR at home.

The Chairboys will be expected to drop points at Portman Road and are set to arrive at The Valley as narrow outsiders on Saturday.

Peterborough United, above Wycombe on goal difference, take on Derby County at home, Oxford United at home, Shrewsbury Town away and Exeter City at home.

A kind run also, but one that is unlikely to yield 12 points, with the Rams currently going to London Road as narrow favourites on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers have the Papa John's Trophy final which they may suffer a hangover from, before taking on Exeter City away, Cambridge United at home and Oxford at home.

Pompey will gain a minimum of three points on the sixth-placed Trotters if they take the maximum 12 from their upcoming quartet.

Lastly Derby County, also seven points above Pompey but with the same games played, with Barnsley, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle all feeling safe inside the top six, will be tested at Posh on Saturday, before hosting Ipswich Town, travelling to FGR and playing the Dons at home.

Pompey could realistically gain six points on Derby to close the gap to them to just one point with six games still to play.

This is all a bonus given the position that Pompey were in when Mousinho took on the challenge, but with the Fratton Park faithful behind them, you would not want to write them off if Pompey can win their next four matches on the bounce.