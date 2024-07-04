Portsmouth are currently in the process of strengthening a squad that could be capable of competing in the Championship next term, after securing the League One title.

They are yet to make any big-money signings, but there's still more than a month left to go before the season starts and there's every chance they will look strong when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

With the south-coast side set to take on a challenging set of fixtures during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign, it's vital that they have the quality and depth needed to compete ahead of the new season.

Already making moves to improve their depth in a number of areas, they will be hoping to add some more fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks, and they will be needed following the departures of some key players.

Portsmouth's 2024 summer signings Player Signed From Loan/Permanent Reuben Swann AFC Sudbury Permanent (Fee involved) Jordan Archer QPR Permanent (Free transfer) Josh Murphy Oxford United Permanent (Free transfer) Jordan Williams Barnsley Permanent (Free transfer) Sammy Silvera Middlesbrough Loan (Correct as of July 3rd, 2024)

Sean Raggett was an important first-teamer at Fratton Park and former loanees Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson were extremely valuable contributors to Pompey's cause, so it will be interesting to see if they can be adequately replaced.

They can't afford to look back at previous success as they prepare for what could be a tough 2024/25 campaign though.

And looking to the present, we take a look at some of the latest news headlines involving Pompey.

Portsmouth targeting Aiden O'Neill move

John Mousinho's side have had a bid rejected for Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O'Neill, according to Will Unwin.

Pompey are one of multiple English second-tier sides believed to be keen on the 25-year-old, who could still be sold this summer despite the recent rejected offer.

It's believed that the Belgian club are open to a sale of the midfielder, despite the fact the player only joined his current team last summer.

He still has three years left on his contract, which has put Liege in a strong negotiating position, but the fact they are open to a sale means O'Neill could be available for a reasonable price.

Pompey are yet to spend a big fee on a player this summer, so they may be able to afford the 25-year-old.

Chances of Portsmouth signing Jadan Raymond

Pompey's chances of signing Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Jadan Raymond are "fading", according to The News.

The south-coast side have been tracking the midfielder for the past couple of windows and were even in with a chance of securing a winter move for the player.

Palace were keen to include add-ons in the deal though and that looks set to potentially scupper a move materialising again this summer.

And despite Pompey's interest, it looks as though Raymond's chances of completing a move to Fratton Park this summer are slim.

Kamara was an extremely valuable player for Mousinho during the 2023/24 campaign, registering 10 goals and 11 assists in 52 competitive appearances.

A player of his calibre is going to be hard to replace and even though Pompey are interested in re-signing him, the chances of getting a deal over the line may be fairly small.

Not only is Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup (pictured above) likely to be keen to retain him, but Anderlecht have now entered the race to try and secure his signature.

With the Belgian side now in the mix for Kamara, the chances of Pompey signing the player again may be even slimmer.

The likes of Murphy and Silvera may have been signed to increase the club's attacking firepower, but Mousinho's men would benefit from having the Norwich man at their disposal again.