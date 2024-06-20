Highlights Portsmouth not pursuing former player Jamal Lowe due to wage demands, boosting chances for Derby, Norwich, and other interested clubs.

Portsmouth are in the market for three new wingers this summer but they will reportedly not be making a move for former player Jamal Lowe – in a boost to Derby County, Norwich City, and the other clubs in the race.

Pompey boss John Mousinho will be shaping his squad during the summer transfer window ahead of their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Fratton Park may not be ready in time for the opening weekend of the season but Mousinho will be doing everything he can to ensure his side are suitably prepared for Portsmouth's first Championship fixture since 2012.

Pompey out of the race for Jamal Lowe

While Portsmouth are interested in bringing three new wingers to the club this summer, former player Jamal Lowe will not be one of them, according to The News.

It is said that though the hierarchy at the club appreciate the winger's ability, his wage demands are out of their price range and he is viewed as an unrealistic target.

The report claims that Pompey despite Lowe's contract at Bournemouth expiring this summer and the South Coast club, they are assessing other targets.

That news comes as a boost to the other EFL clubs linked, including Derby, Norwich, Watford and Millwall.

Lowe enjoyed a successful spell at Pompey

Lowe enjoyed a successful spell at Portsmouth after signing for the club from non-league outfit Hampton & Richmond in 2016.

Jamal Lowe's record at Portsmouth (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 119 29 18

He was a player who knew how to excite the Fratton Park faithful, with his hard work, ability to beat a man and willingness to go onto either foot endearing him to Pompey supporters.

The 29-year-old scored a crucial goal against Notts County in 2017 at the end of his first season, helping to secure Portsmouth's return to League One after four years stuck in the fourth tier.

He also scored a delightful lob against Sunderland at Wembley in 2019 as Pompey lifted the EFL Trophy in front of 85,000 fans.

Lowe scored 17 goals in League One during his final season at Fratton Park, before joining Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019.

He is fondly remembered for his time in a blue shirt on the south coast.

Lowe is a proven Championship player

It is no surprise to see that Portsmouth's hierarchy are admirers of Lowe, as they look to bring in new wide options to replace Abu Kamara, who has returned to Norwich following his outstanding loan spell.

The forward has played for four clubs in the Championship, scoring 39 goals and assisting 12 at that level for Wigan, Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth, and Queens Park Rangers.

He was released by the Cherries after spending this season on loan in South Wales, where he scored nine times as Swansea finished 14th in the Championship.

Lowe will not be short of offers from Championship clubs following his departure from the Vitality Stadium, where he struggled to get into the squad while the club was in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for Portsmouth, they will not be the club that secures the signature of Lowe ahead of their Championship return, but they will be optimistic that Mousinho can get his recruitment right once again, as they hope for a successful season in the second tier.

Pompey fans will likely see Lowe return to Fratton Park next season in the colours of another club, and he will surely be greeted with a positive reception after all he did during his time at Portsmouth.