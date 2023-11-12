After 16 matches of the 2023-24 season, Portsmouth are top of League One and the only undefeated side left in the division.

Last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield of the National League was Pompey's first loss in a competitive match since March 11.

Pompey are flying in the league and a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012 looks on the cards, and the brains behind the Pompey machine belongs to head coach John Mousinho.

Portsmouth were widely questioned for hiring Mousinho due to his lack of managerial experience, however Pompey's recent form may suggest that the appointment of the former PFA chairman was a stroke of genius.

Mousinho is only 37 years of age and prior to joining Portsmouth as head coach, he was still a player at Oxford United as well as being a first-team coach at the same time.

At the time, it seemed like a very bizarre appointment, however Mousinho has been nothing short of fantastic and Portsmouth are playing the sort of football which could see them promoted from the third tier this season.

The former Oxford United defender looks to be a fantastic coach to individual players within the Portsmouth set-up as well as getting them to play stellar football as a unit,with Colby Bishop in particular really taking to Mousinho's coaching methods.

The former Accrington Stanley striker scored 20 goals in League One last season with 10 of those goals coming after Mousinho took the reins.

Mousinho joined Pompey after last season's half-way mark so it is clear to see that he has got the best out of Bishop, and so far this season, Bishop has already scored ten goals in 16 league appearances.

At Accrington, he never managed to score more than 12 goals in a singular league campaign, a tally which he is set to dwarf for the second consecutive season.

Most impressively of all, Pompey have the joint-best goal difference in League One and have conceded the fewest goals, showing that they have strength at both ends of the pitch.

So far this season, the Hampshire club have conceded just 12 goals in their 16 league games whereas last season they let in 50 goals in their 46 matches, so it is clear to see that Mousinho has shored up his side's defence.

Portsmouth are on course for promotion this season

With Pompey's immaculate record of zero defeats from their opening 16 games, it is difficult to see them fall off at this point.

Next weekend's clash with second placed Oxford United may not be the difficult crunch match it once looked set to be though due to the departure of U's boss Liam Manning, and his move to Bristol City could merely bolster Pompey's promotion credentials.

However, Bolton Wanderers are also hot on Portsmouth's tail and have won in each of their last five League One outings.

It is difficult to see anyone completely catch up with Pompey though as Mousinho and co boast the division's only unbeaten record.

Portsmouth perhaps silenced concerns that the FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield could thwart their momentum when they responded by defeating Leyton Orient 2-1 in midweek in the EFL Trophy, although they did draw 2-2 with Charlton this weekend and conceded in the 93rd minute.

The goalscorers for Pompey on Tuesday were Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara who have both featured in several League One matches this season.

Pompey were able to run out as 2-1 winners despite the first-half dismissal of Sean Raggett who was sent off at 0-0.

But Portsmouth's character and mentality pulled through as they picked up a win on the road.

They will need plenty more of that winning mentality as the season goes on in order to achieve promotion but John Mousinho appears to be the man who has instilled a winning culture at the club.