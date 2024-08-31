Portsmouth FC is a club with a passionate and loyal fanbase, and they have a few famous supporters who could be seen at Fratton Park when they aren't in America or playing for Manchester United.

It is a good time to be a supporter of Portsmouth FC. The club has just returned to the Championship for the first time since they were relegated in 2012, and they have made a respectable start to the 2024/25 season under John Mousinho.

While thousands of Pompey fans are enjoying life back in the second tier of English football, there are a few who will be more recognisable than others, with there being a few famous celebrities who are supporters of the Blues.

Let's take a look at a few well-known names who are all Pompey supporters.

Will Ferrell

American actor Will Ferrell is a 'soccer' enthusiast. The Hollywood star became a part-owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC in 2016 and has attended several matches in England over the years.

While Ferrell has been spotted watching a number of English clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, his visit to Fratton Park in 2019 to see Portsmouth beat Tranmere Rovers in League One suggested that he was a fan of Pompey.

Prior to his visit to the south coast, Portsmouth's official X account uploaded a post implying that the actor had declared himself a supporter of the club.

Ferrell was a guest of Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner when he attended Fratton Park five years ago, and he has since been seen watching Wrexham under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, so there is an argument to be made that his visit to Pompey was not solely to watch a Kenny Jackett side play live in the flesh.

However, Ferrell clearly knows about Portsmouth FC and apparently declared himself a fan of the club, which means he features in this list.

Mason Mount

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount was born in Portsmouth and had a season-ticket at Fratton Park when he was younger.

He explained that he is "Portsmouth through and through" when he was asked which club he supports the most in a video uploaded by Chelsea during his time at the Blues.

Mason Mount's Premier League record against Southampton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 8 4 1

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old ends up playing for Pompey later in his career, but he will seemingly always be a supporter of the club regardless.

Ian Darke

Ian Darke is well-known in the football community as a commentator, having covered the Premier League, Champions League and Football League during his career.

Darke is a Pompey supporter, and described Portsmouth as his 'home city' in one of several posts on his X account about the area.

He uploaded a celebratory post after Portsmouth sealed their return to the Championship at the end of last season, clearly enjoying the success after many years of difficulty for the club.

Anya Shrubsole

Former England cricketer Anya Shrubsole is another celebrity who supports Portsmouth, following in the footsteps of her father, who was born in the city.

Her X bio states that she is a 'proud Portsmouth fan', and she received a congratulatory message from the club after winning the World Cup with England in 2017.

Shrubsole clearly supported Portsmouth throughout their time in the lower divisions of the EFL, so she will no doubt be delighted to see the club back in the Championship.

James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse was on Pompey's books as a child before he joined rivals Southampton.

He was a season-ticket holder at Fratton Park and even appeared as a mascot for one game, revealing that his favourite player was Andy Awford in the matchday programme.

Having gone on to captain Southampton, Ward-Prowse' loyalties may have changed, but he was definitely a Portsmouth fan in his youth.

Michael McKinson

Boxer Michael McKinson, who has a professional record of 26 wins and one loss, was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan.

Known as 'The Pompey Problem', McKinson has revealed that his dream is to one day fight at Fratton Park.