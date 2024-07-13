Highlights Portsmouth preparing for Championship return after winning League One title.

Portsmouth are preparing for their Championship return after winning the League One title last season.

Pompey were highly impressive throughout their 2023/24 League One title-winning campaign, as they accumulated 97 points and were defeated on just five occasions.

Manager John Mousinho will now be making preparations for Portsmouth's first Championship fixture since 2012, which will be against Leeds United at Elland Road on the 10th of August.

The Blues have made five signings so far as they look to strengthen their squad. Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Sam Silvera have all arrived on the south coast in this transfer window.

Mousinho has admitted that he cannot rule out any of Portsmouth's most important players leaving Fratton Park this summer. It would be no surprise if there was Championship interest in one or two of their top performers, given the success that Pompey had last season.

Let's take a look at a couple of players that Portsmouth must do everything they can to keep hold of this summer, even if offers come in for them.

Colby Bishop

Portsmouth's number nine, Colby Bishop, was crucial during Portsmouth's promotion campaign. The striker scored 21 league goals over the course of the season, finishing as runner-up in the race for the Golden Boot.

His physical presence, aerial ability and finishing prowess made him a nightmare for League One defenders, and he could usually be relied on from the penalty spot throughout the season. Bishop scored the equalising goal against Barnsley at Fratton Park from 12 yards as Portsmouth sealed the title in dramatic fashion thanks to a Conor Shaughnessy winner in injury time.

Bishop, who joined the club from Accrington Stanley for £500,000 in 2022, will be very important for Portsmouth as they make the step-up to the Championship next season. His ability to win flick-ons and hold the ball up will be vital for Pompey, especially during games against the tougher sides in the division, where he will be able to provide an outlet and take some pressure off the defenders.

Colby Bishop's League One record for Portsmouth; according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 90 41 6

His goalscoring ability will also be important. Portsmouth conceded the third-fewest goals in League One last season, and if they can keep a good defensive record again next season, having a striker like Bishop scoring goals at the other end will enable them to pick up points.

There has been transfer talk in the past but it's been quiet so far this time around. If any offers come in for Bishop this summer, Portsmouth should not be looking to sell the forward unless the bid is too good to turn down.

Paddy Lane

Winger Paddy Lane was another player who was instrumental as Pompey won the league in the third tier last season. The Northern Ireland international scored 12 goals and assisted seven over the course of the campaign.

The 23-year-old signed for Portsmouth from Fleetwood Town for £250,000 in 2023 and has impressed at Fratton Park with his ability on the ball and decision-making in the final third.

Lane still has plenty of time to improve his game further, and playing Championship football next season could be key to his development.

He's been linked with Premier League clubs in the past but the Fratton Park outfit will hope those don't resurface this summer.

Following the arrival of Murphy, Pompey now have strong options in wide areas. The club should not be looking to sell Lane if any offers come in, or they will need to delve back into the transfer market for a replacement.

There is no denying that the £750,000 that Pompey spent on Bishop and Lane could result in serious profit, but now is not the time to sell as they need to re-establish themselves in the second tier.