Portsmouth's return to the Championship was long-awaited following a 12-year absence and fans have eagerly awaited to see Fratton Park back in the second tier.

John Mousinho's side have so far endured a poor start to life back in the division – currently sitting 23rd and yet to secure their first victory with three draws and three defeats.

It's been difficult viewing at times for Pompey fans, whose wait for a Championship victory goes on.

A few of the performances haven't reflected what the Portsmouth faithful are paying for their season ticket, with their cheapest coming on the pricier side when comparing prices with their fellow Championship clubs.

How Portsmouth FC's cheapest season ticket compares in price to other Championship clubs

An article by BirminghamWorld has revealed all 24 of the Championship's cheapest season ticket prices.

Pompey's cheapest comes at a figure of £455, which is the sixth-highest in the Championship.

After winning the League One title last term to return to the second tier for the first time in more than a decade, it's no surprise they sold all 15,000 season tickets that were made available.

The prices vary in terms of stands, with the Fratton End and the wings of the North and South stands commanding an extra £41 from their League One campaign, which saw a 9.9% rise.

Season tickets based in the central areas of the North and South Stands will cost an added £51 on this season’s charge, a rise of 12%. Pompey's CEO Andy Cullen explained the pricing on Portsmouth's club website, saying: "Our season ticket prices for the Championship have risen, necessitated by increasing costs.

"[These are] most notably for matchday staff following a significant increase in the National Minimum Wage."

Comparing it to other Championship clubs, Pompey's pricing is similar to that of Millwall's, priced at £441, and Luton Town's, at £470. Despite a promotion for one and relegation for the others, it's interesting to see the pricing so close between the Hatters and Pompey.

Pompey's season tickets are a fair bit cheaper than the top three most expensive, which is made up of Norwich City (£545.50), Sheffield Wednesday (£560), and Middlesbrough, who top the most list at £574.

Most expensive season tickets in the Championship according to BirminghamWorld Club Season ticket price 1. Middlesbrough £574 2. Sheffield Wednesday £560 3. Norwich City £545.50 4. Sheffield United £513 5. Luton Town £470 6. Portsmouth £455

Coventry City have the cheapest season ticket in the Championship

Coventry City are the real winners in terms of pleasing their fans as they have the cheapest season ticket in the Championship.

Their cheapest adult season ticket comes at a cost of £250, just over £200 less than Portsmouth's figure.

QPR's cheapest is not far away from Coventry, standing at £252, and putting them second.

There was plenty of optimism surrounding both clubs ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and though the opening weeks of the new season haven't gone exactly as planned for either club, their supporters can at least be content with getting surely the best deals in the Championship when it comes to season tickets.