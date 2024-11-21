This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Callum Lang has been deemed Portsmouth's best player so far this season and has been praised for the impact he's made since the club's promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old joined Portsmouth from Wigan Athletic in January, helping the side from Fratton Park win promotion to the Championship, and while it's been a tough start to life for Pompey in the second tier, Lang has certainly emerged with some credit.

The former Liverpool youth product couldn't have made a better start in the Championship, and he scored a brace at Elland Road on the opening day of the season as his side recorded a notable 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

He followed that up with an assist in a draw against Middlesbrough two weeks later, and he added further goals against Burnley and QPR, helping to secure his status as one of John Mousinho's key men.

If Pompey are to have any chance of remaining in the division, then Lang will have a very important role to play, and he's been praised for his contributions this season.

Callum Lang deemed Portsmouth FC's best player this season

We asked our Portsmouth fan pundit, Miltos Ionnadis, who Pompey's best player has been this season, and how would he describe him in one word, and it's fair to say that he's been impressed with Lang's impact this season.

Speaking to Football League World, Miltos said: "Right now, and undeniably so, our best player is Callum Lang.

“The one word I would use to describe Callum Lang would be impact. Callum Lang equals impact. There have been numerous occasions in previous matches where Callum Lang has carried us through.

"He’s the biggest threat we’ve got in attack with his energy and his constant pressing and with just his all around game.

“We don’t possess any other players like Callum Lang at the moment, and I’m sure that someone who isn’t a Pompey fan who hasn’t watched Pompey this season would be like ‘okay, Callum Lang is good but is he really that good?’ Well yes, he is.

“He’s our most important player at the moment and his effectiveness and efficiency in all the actions that he does is what makes him have such a big impact on the team and I can’t imagine a world where Callum Lang doesn’t play, because he is by far and beyond our most crucial player at the moment and he makes an impact.”

Callum Lang could well be on the radar of other Championship clubs

Given his impressive form in a struggling side, Championship clubs may just be keeping an eye on Lang with the future in mind.

He's contracted to Pompey until the summer of 2026 but if they're relegated this season, there would potentially be clubs in the second tier interested in signing him next summer. With less than a year left on his deal and the club back in League One, you'd imagine that they may struggle to keep hold of him should that materialise.

Callum Lang's senior career Club Seasons Wigan Athletic 2017-24 Morecambe (Loan) 2017-18 Oldham Athletic (Loan) 2018-19 Shrewsbury Town (Loan) 2019-20 Motherwell (Loan) 2020-21 Portsmouth 2024

The 26-year-old looks like a more than capable performer at this level, and it's clear from Miltos' comments that he's a hugely important player for Pompey.

While he may be on the radar of other Championship clubs in the near future, Lang's main priority will be helping his side move up the table and avoiding an immediate return to League One, and should they do that he may just cement his status as a cult-hero at Fratton Park.