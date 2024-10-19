Portsmouth have not been afraid to take a dip into the foreign market in recent years and, indeed, a number of their former players have ventured abroad post their Fratton Park exit.

Pompey signed Abdoulaye Kamara, Nicolas Schmid, Elias Sorensen, and Jacob Farrell from clubs abroad during the summer transfer window just gone, while Kusini Yengi joined from Western Sydney Wanderers last season.

The Blues have overseen a large turnover of players in the last few seasons, so it is perhaps not a huge surprise that some of their former squad members now play for clubs in other countries.

While Clark Robertson currently turns out for Dundee in Scotland and Dion Donohue is at Trearddur Bay in Wales, there are a few other ex-Portsmouth players who now represent clubs in slightly more obscure leagues.

Let's take a look at three former Pompey players who no longer play in English football.

Ryan Williams

Portsmouth academy graduate Ryan Williams had two stints at Fratton Park, with the latest coming between 2019 and 2021.

The winger scored eight goals in League One during his two seasons on the south coast, including an important brace at Portman Road during Pompey's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in 2020.

The 30-year-old joined Oxford United after leaving Portsmouth, where he spent a single season before signing for Australian side Perth Glory, returning to the city of his birth.

Now, Williams plays his football in India for Bengaluru FC, with the club currently at the top end of the Indian Super League in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Christian Burgess

Defender Christian Burgess made more than 200 appearances for Pompey, helping them win the League Two title, reach the play-offs twice in League One, and lift the EFL Trophy.

His aerial ability made him a handful in both boxes, and he scored a few important goals for Portsmouth during his time at the club, including the winner at Bolton Wanderers and the opening goal against Sunderland in 2020.

Christian Burgess' stats for Portsmouth (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 210 12 8

The 33-year-old now plays for Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, and he has enjoyed a pretty impressive journey in Belgian football.

He signed for the club from Portsmouth in 2020 when they were in the second tier, before earning a place in the Team of the Season as they won promotion to the top flight as champions in his debut campaign.

RUSG finished second in the Belgian Pro League at the end of their first campaign after winning promotion, and they have also qualified for Europe in both of the seasons since, meaning that Burgess has played in the Champions League qualifying rounds, and regularly featuring in the Europa League.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe represented Portsmouth between 2021 and 2023, making 30 appearances in League One during both of his seasons at Fratton Park.

The 31-year-old was released by John Mousinho at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, before he signed for Australian side Adelaide United in the A-League.

He only started one of the final 12 games at the end of last season, so he will be hoping to be included in the manager's plans for the 2024/25 campaign which kicks off this weekend, with Adelaide United set to play their first game next week due to there being 13 teams in the division.