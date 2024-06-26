Highlights Colby Bishop's loyalty to Portsmouth after promotion secures their key striker for next season in the Championship.

With a significant goal-scoring record in League One, Bishop's physical presence will be crucial for Pompey's success in the Championship.

Mousinho will rely on Bishop's goal threat in tighter Championship defences, making his performance pivotal for Portsmouth.

Last season's League One title-winning campaign was a huge team effort from Portsmouth.

From Sean Raggett at the back to Paddy Lane at the top end of the pitch, numerous players played a key role as Pompey lost just five games all season.

A man who was also brilliant was their talisman, Colby Bishop. The striker scored 21 goals across the season and must have been on the verge of a spot in the League One Team of the Year.

Despite this, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers could have scuppered his brilliant season in League One had they signed him last year. Both sides were reportedly interested but ended up missing out on their target, with Bishop desperate to stay at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho would have been glad to see him stay and, with no fresh interest currently shown, it seems they will once again reap the full rewards of their star striker next season.

Securing promotion helps Portsmouth retain Bishop

After proving himself across a three-year spell at Accrington Stanley in League One, Bishop made a £500,000 move to Portsmouth in July 2022.

The promise he showed at Stanley was further refined in a more free-scoring side like Pompey, where multiple chances were created for him to convert. This resulted in him netting 20 league goals, leading many to believe he would secure a move to the division above.

Bishop remained loyal, confident that he would get his chance in the Championship with the club he was contracted to. Securing promotion not only provides him with that opportunity but also likely diminishes interest from other clubs in the same division, making him easier to retain.

With his contract set to run until 2025, Bishop may be set for his final year in Portsmouth, so next season could prove pivotal for the Englishman.

Bishop will be a key figure for Mousinho

Mousinho will be wary that opportunities for his strikers may come at a premium in the Championship, due to tighter defences. This means that a player of Bishop's ilk will be crucial for Pompey if they are to have any success.

Having scored 41 goals from an xG number of 37.8 across the last two campaigns, his ability to take chances is unquestionable. However, having never played in the Championship, the step-up will have to see him perform at the top of his game to warrant any success.

Colby Bishop's League One seasons (Transfermarkt) Team Year Appearances Goals Portsmouth 2023-24 44 21 Portsmouth 2022-23 46 20 Accrington Stanley 2021-22 41 11 Accrington Stanley 2020-21 41 10 Accrington Stanley 2019-20 27 10

A return of around 12 goals for a player in a team that is expected to be at the lower end of the Championship is a realistic and potentially significant contribution.

In addition, his physical presence means chances will have to be created for him and the recent signing of Josh Murphy will aid Bishop superbly. Last season, albeit in League One, Murphy created an average of 1.68 chances per 90, which is significantly higher than last season's right-winger Abu Kamara.

If Portsmouth are to have a good season, it will undoubtedly be a huge team effort once again. But, Bishop's goal threat could be the decisive factor and Mousinho will be thankful there is no renewed interest in their talisman from Ewood Park and Portman Road.