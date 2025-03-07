Former Nottingham Forest defender Alexander Milosevic is undergoing a medical at Portsmouth ahead of a potential free transfer to cover Pompey's injury crisis.

This is according to Swedish outlet, Aftonblet, who have reported the 33-year-old will be announced in due course if everything goes to plan.

John Mousinho is facing a major injury crisis at the heart of the defence with Hayden Matthews out for the season and Rob Atkinson facing up to eight weeks out. This builds on long-term absentees such as Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat.

At present, his only two fully fit natural centre-backs are Regan Poole and Ryley Towler, although Marlon Pack is also capable of filling in at the position.

This could therefore be a shrewd move from Mousinho and the Pompey hierarchy, who will be hoping that this potential addition helps alleviate any remaining fears of relegation.

Alexander Milosevic undergoing medical at Portsmouth

As mentioned earlier, the Swedish news outlet is reporting that Milosevic is undergoing a medical ahead of a free transfer to Fratton Park.

The defender previously played for AIK in the Allsvenskan, leaving the club in January after three seasons. His former employers also include Besiktas, Hannover 96, and Nottingham Forest, where he made 12 appearances during a brief spell in 2019.

He also featured internationally, with the centre-back playing nine times for his native country of Sweden between 2013 and 2022.

Although his experience in English football is limited, Milosevic is an experienced defender who is nearing his 300th career appearance. The majority of these have come with AIK, where he enjoyed three separate spells and made 208 appearances.

Alexander Milosevic AIK Career Years Appearances 2011-2014 86 2018 24 2021-2024 98

John Mousinho will be pleased to have back-up

While Pack, Towler, and Poole are all capable defenders, the latter two have struggled with injuries both in the past and this season, meaning Mousinho needed additional cover at the back.

The addition of Milosevic should provide that stability, and provided he passes his medical, he could prove to be a valuable asset to a relatively young defensive line.

Pompey currently hold an eight-point advantage over 22nd-placed Luton Town, and their head coach will know that a few more victories should be enough to secure their place in the Championship for next season.

Their strong home form has been instrumental in their recent upturn in results, and the Swede will no doubt relish the opportunity to play in front of the Fratton Park faithful.

This appears to be a well-judged addition from Mousinho and his team, and if Milosevic is registered in time for Sunday’s clash with Leeds United, he will be eager to make an immediate impact.