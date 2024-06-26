Highlights Portsmouth boss John Mousinho aims to recruit a new winger for Fratton Park in the upcoming transfer window.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho wants to bring a new winger to Fratton Park during the transfer window this summer.

Pompey have been linked with several wingers already this summer, as they prepare for their first season in the Championship since 2012.

Mousinho led the Blues to the League One title last season, losing just five games as they accumulated 97 points in the third tier.

Portsmouth will need to strengthen their squad before they make the step-up, and it seems as though bringing in further options in wide areas is a key improvement that they are looking to make.

Norwich City youngster Abu Kamara played a crucial role during his loan spell at Fratton Park last season, scoring eight goals and assisting ten in League One, and Mousinho has refused to rule out a return for the 20-year-old.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 Portsmouth stats (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 52 10 11

Portsmouth are in the market for new wingers

Mousinho wants to add at least one new Championship quality winger to his Pompey squad this summer. The Blues currently have Callum Lang, Paddy Lane, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully contracted to the club for next season.

Kamara and Lane played key roles in wide areas for Portsmouth last season, while Lang came in and had an impact after joining from Wigan Athletic in January.

Pompey's 38-year-old manager has said that it was important for Scully to "reset this summer and come back and compete" after injuries hindered him during the 2023/24 title winning campaign. Whyte failed to score in 29 League One appearances.

Portsmouth have been linked with a move for Oxford United's play-off final hero Josh Murphy. Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has also been touted for a loan move to Fratton Park, although that deal now seems unlikely.

Mousinho has not ruled out a Fratton Park return for Kamara, explaining to The News that Portsmouth will be ready to react if the Norwich youngster is made available.

He said: "I'm assuming the new manager at Norwich will want to have a proper look at him before making a decision.

"You never know, we'll certainly be there if anything develops from Norwich's standpoint.

"We know Abs was excellent for us last season, but you never know what Norwich have in the building, what they're planning to bring in or what profiles they're looking for.

"From our point of view if Abu becomes available, we'll be there. So we'll keep in contact and go from there."

Portsmouth must tread carefully

Pompey need to strengthen in wide areas before the start of the Championship season, so they must be careful not to miss out on other options in their pursuit of Kamara.

Murphy is attracting interest from a lot of clubs in the Championship, and it looks as though Rak-Sakyi will not be making a temporary move to the South Coast, so Portsmouth need to ensure they have other options that they can bring in.

Kamara is an exciting player, and he has done well for England under-20s this summer after his success at Portsmouth last term, so there is a real chance that he is given an opportunity to be part of Norwich's squad next season.

Portsmouth cannot afford to miss out on signing Kamara and not have anyone else lined up, or they risk being left without the quality they need on the wing going into next season.

They're right to keep tabs on the Norwich rising star but need to tread carefully to ensure that missing out on him doesn't leave them short.