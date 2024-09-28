Portsmouth will be hoping to consolidate in the Championship this season after their promotion from League One.

Pompey are back in the Championship for the first time since 2012 after winning the League One title last season, and while it has been a tough start to the campaign, they will be optimistic they can climb the table over the coming months.

Manager John Mousinho recently signed a new contract to keep him at Fratton Park until 2028, and it is a deserved reward for the outstanding job he has done since his arrival last January.

Given that he had never managed before, eyebrows were raised when Portsmouth named Mousinho as Danny Cowley's replacement, but he has certainly proved the doubters wrong.

However, it is fair to say that not all managers who have spent time in the Pompey dug out have been as successful as Mousinho, and we ranked the club's five worst ever managers based on their points per game record.

This list only includes managers who have taken charge of at least 10 games, as per Transfermarkt and Wikipedia.

Portsmouth's top 5 worst ever managers based on their points per game Rank Manager Points per game 5 Guy Whittingham 0.98 4 Freddie Cox 0.94 3 Velimir Zajec 0.90 2 Alain Perrin 0.86 1 Tony Adams 0.86

5 Guy Whittingham - 0.98 PPG

Guy Whittingham had three spells with Portsmouth as a player, and his lengthy association with the club continued when he joined the coaching staff in January 2009.

Whittingham became joint-caretaker manager of Pompey alongside Stuart Gray in October 2011 after Steve Cotterill departed for Nottingham Forest, and he assumed the role on a solo basis in November 2012 following Michael Appleton's move to Blackpool.

Portsmouth sat in mid-table in League One when Whittingham took charge, but he failed to win any of his first 19 games, and while the form did improve towards the end of the season, it was not enough to prevent relegation.

The club were in administration for much of the 2012-13 season, which meant there were mitigating circumstances for Whittingham's struggles, and despite overseeing relegation, he was appointed on a permanent basis in April 2013 after the Portsmouth Supporters' Trust completed their takeover.

Unfortunately for Whittingham, he could not turn Pompey's fortunes around in League Two, and he was sacked in November 2013 with the club sitting 18th in the table.

4 Freddie Cox - 0.94 PPG

Widely considered to be the club's worst ever manager, Portsmouth supporters may be surprised that Freddie Cox is only fourth on this list.

After a spell in charge of Bournemouth, Cox moved across the south coast to take charge of Pompey in August 1958, but the club suffered relegation from the First Division in his first season at the helm.

The decline under Cox's guidance continued the following year as they narrowly retained their place in the Second Division, and with the club struggling towards the bottom of the table once again in the 1960-61 campaign, Cox was sacked in February 1961, having won just 28 of his 120 matches in charge.

3 Velimir Zajec - 0.90 PPG

Velimir Zajec joined Portsmouth in 2004 as their executive director, but shortly after his arrival, he found himself stepping in as caretaker manager following the resignation of Harry Redknapp in November.

After picking up eight points from five league games in temporary charge, Zajec was appointed on a permanent basis in December, but his side's form quickly declined.

After winning just three games since being handed the full-time job, and suffering an FA Cup fourth round exit against bitter rivals Southampton, Zajec reverted to his executive director role in April following the arrival of Alain Perrin.

However, Zajec did not remain in that post for long, and he departed Fratton Park for personal reasons in October 2005.

2 Alain Perrin - 0.86 PPG

After replacing Zajec, Perrin successfully kept Portsmouth in the Premier League in the 2004-05 season as he picked up eight points from the final seven games of the campaign.

However, that would prove to be as good as it got for the Frenchman at Fratton Park as, despite a big summer rebuild, Pompey's struggles continued into the following season.

After winning just two of the first 13 games of the 2005-06 campaign, Perrin was sacked in November with Portsmouth sitting 17th in the table, and he has the joint-worst points per game record of any manager in the club's history.

Redknapp kept Pompey in the top flight after controversially returning to the club in December, while Perrin would go on to enjoy impressive success in his native France with Sochaux and Lyon.

1 Tony Adams - 0.86 PPG

Tony Adams enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Arsenal and England, but he was much less successful in management, and he has the unwanted record of being the joint-worst manager in Portsmouth's history along with Perrin.

Adams initially arrived at Fratton Park in June 2006 as an assistant before taking over as manager in October 2008 following Harry Redknapp's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a big risk for Pompey to appoint Adams given that his only previous managerial experience was a disappointing spell in charge of Wycombe Wanderers, but his reign got off to a decent start, with the 57-year-old losing just two of his first seven games.

However, after a nine-game winless run that included seven defeats, Adams was sacked in February 2009, and his replacement, Paul Hart, went on to keep the club in the Premier League.