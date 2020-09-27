Portsmouth favourite delivers damning verdict after latest setback

Portsmouth favourite Guy Whittingham admitted it didn’t look like the players were doing enough as they fell to defeat against Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park yesterday.

Kenny Jackett’s side are expected to be pushing for promotion this season after losing in the play-offs in the previous campaign but the former Wolves boss is already under serious pressure.

That’s after the current campaign started with uninspiring goalless draws before the 2-1 loss yesterday.

Many fans want Jackett to go and Whittingham explained to Portsmouth News how the signs look very bleak given the attitude of the team in yesterday’s game.

“I certainly in my career don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a team who doesn’t look like they’re trying to give their all. As an ex-player you don’t like to aim at the players and say they’re not trying and I’m sure they were – but that’s how it looked.

“I don’t think I can aim at the players, they stopped trying, but I didn’t see any encouragement for each other out there.”

The verdict

The fact that Whittingham is even thinking about questioning the effort of the players highlights the problems that Portsmouth are facing right now.

Clearly, given their resources, the fans have expected promotions in recent years and Jackett has failed to deliver on that front.

The football isn’t great right now, supporters are unhappy and results aren’t coming – so, the experienced boss will know he’s under huge pressure right now.

