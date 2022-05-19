Portsmouth fail in approach for Oxford United man

Portsmouth have been turned down by yet another potential candidate for their vacant Director of Football role, with Oxford United’s head of recruitment Mark Thomas deciding that he is happy to remain with the U’s, according to The News.

Pompey sounded out Thomas, who spent four years at Fratton Park as an analyst before departing for the Kassam Stadium in 2014, for the role, without making an official approach for his services.

However, Thomas made it clear that he had no desire to depart Oxford, so in turn, Portsmouth took his name out of consideration for the job.

The League One outfit are finding it a struggle to fill the vacancy, with the previous head of footballing operations Roberto Gagliardi departing at the end of February.

Forest Green Rovers director of football Richard Hughes was the top target, but when a deal looked close, Rovers owner Dale Vince announced that Hughes had penned a new deal with the League Two champions.

Portsmouth’s next target was Cambridge sporting director Ben Strang, but their interest went nowhere as BBC Cambridge reported last week that Strang would be staying at the Abbey Stadium, meaning the search continues for Pompey.

The Verdict

Pompey look to be really struggling to fill the director of football role as of now, but the fact that it shouldn’t affect the club’s recruitment of players means it’s not of major importance.

The current hierarchy at Fratton Park will find the ideal candidate eventually, but it will seemingly take a little longer than planned.

It’s not a good look to be turned down by three potential candidates already, but it’s just the way things go sometimes in football.

For now though it’s back to the drawing board for Pompey, who will have to juggle trying to find a new DoF as well as bringing in new players in the next few weeks before pre-season begins.