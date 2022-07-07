Portsmouth facing transfer battle with League One side as they eye move for 14-goal forward

Portsmouth are looking to secure the services of Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Pompey are big admirers of the forward and keen to add him to their squad.

However, Portsmouth are set to face competition for Bishop’s signature from one of their League One rivals.

Milton Keynes Dons will battle Pompey in this particular transfer pursuit.

Both clubs are looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

MK Dons are hoping to draft in an individual to fill the void left by Scott Twine who recently secured a move to Burnley.

Portsmouth meanwhile have yet to replace George Hirst who returned to Leicester City following the expiry of his loan deal at Fratton Park earlier this year.

During the previous campaign, Bishop managed to produce a host of impressive performances for Accrington.

In the 47 appearances that he made for the club in all competitions, the forward scored 14 goals whilst he also chipped in with four assists.

With his current contract at Accrington set to run until 2023, Portsmouth and MK Dons will both need to submit sizeable bids in order to have a chance of sealing a deal.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Portsmouth fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Portsmouth play their home games? St James' Park Home Park Vitality Stadium Fratton Park

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Pompey decide to step up their pursuit of Bishop in the coming weeks.

Given that Portsmouth need to sign a striker who knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in League One, Bishop could potentially fit the bill.

During this career to date, the 25-year-old has scored 31 goals at this level whilst he has also provided 10 assists.

Having averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.13 in the third-tier last season, Bishop will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at Fratton Park if Pompey are able to reach an agreement with Accrington.