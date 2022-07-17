Portsmouth facing potential battle as Scottish sides enter race for 26-year-old’s signature

Hibernian and Motherwell are both interested in signing Portsmouth target Terell Thomas on a free transfer, according to Hampshire Live.

Pompey are currently weighing up whether to make a move for Thomas after handing him an opportunity to impress in pre-season.

The centre-back recently participated in Portsmouth’s friendlies with Bristol City and Gillingham and will be keen to seal a move to a new club following a brief stint at Reading.

Signed by the Royals in March, Thomas went on to feature on two occasions for the club in the Championship as they managed to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Instead of being offered fresh terms by Reading, the 26-year-old was released by the club following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

Certainly no stranger to life in League One, Thomas has represented Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic in this division.

Whereas Portsmouth will be able to offer him the chance to play at this level again in the upcoming campaign, Hibernian and Motherwell are both set to feature in the Scottish Premiership.

Pompey have already managed to bolster their squad in a defensive sense this summer by signing Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson on permanent deals.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Portsmouth fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Portsmouth play their home games? St James' Park Home Park Vitality Stadium Fratton Park

The Verdict

With Hibernian and Motherwell entering the race for Thomas’ signature, Portsmouth will need to act quickly in order to fend off competition from these two sides.

If Cowley has been impressed by the defender’s performances in pre-season, he should be urging the club’s hierarchy to table a contract offer in the not-too-distant future.

Providing that Thomas does end up sealing a move to Fratton Park, he will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running in the new term as he knows what it takes to compete at this level.

During his career to date, the defender has featured on 89 occasions in the third-tier.

Thomas’ arrival may also force the likes of Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Portsmouth’s fortunes in League One.