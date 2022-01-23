Portsmouth eyeing up transfer raid for Wigan Athletic player

Portsmouth could be set to battle with Championship side Preston North End in the final week of the transfer market for Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

That is if they cannot land their first-choice left-back target, which is Sunderland’s Denver Hume and a bid for the 23-year-old has already been placed.

However if things do not materialise with the Black Cats player then Pearce has emerged as an alternative option for Pompey and manager Danny Cowley.

Pearce, who came through the ranks at Leeds United, has featured just nine times in League One for the Latics this season after recovering from a long-term injury that cut his 2020-21 campaign short by three months.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the DW Stadium at the end of the season and Ryan Lowe’s PNE are also said to be in the hunt for him, despite Leam Richardson wanting to tie him down to a new deal at Wigan.

The Verdict

With Pearce’s game-time at Wigan being sporadic at best this season, he may be looking at other options even if he’s offered a new contract.

However considering Hume’s move to Fratton Park looks to be well down the line then it looks unlikely that Pompey will be his next destination unless things break down.

Pearce is definitely top end of League One quality but is he good enough to step into a Championship right now? The jury is out on that front.

He would be a good signing for Portsmouth though if things with Hume were not to materialise though and perhaps he could be a better option with more upside to his game.