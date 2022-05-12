Portsmouth eyeing up transfer deal for 18-goal EFL forward

Prolific Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins is on the transfer radar of Portsmouth this summer, according to The News.

Pompey are looking to replenish their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season as they aim to push for promotion back to the Championship.

And with the possibility of not being able to get George Hirst back on another loan deal from Leicester City, manager Danny Cowley has identified Collins as a potential target.

The 24-year-old scored 16 times for the Gas in the 2021-22 League Two season, as well as netting twice in the FA Cup, bringing his total tally for the campaign for 18 – the first of those only coming in November 2021.

With one year remaining on his deal at the Memorial Stadium though, Collins would require a transfer fee to be brought t0 Fratton Park.

Before signing for Rovers last summer, Collins was playing for Forest Green Rovers, who he scored 16 times in 83 appearances for, and his other previous permanent clubs include Morecambe, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County.

The Verdict

Collins fits the exact profile that Cowley wants from his players in terms of the age, the ability to improve and the potential to be sold on for a profit.

The Welsh forward perhaps made the move to Wolves too soon in his career as he got stuck in the under-23’s and was sent out on several National League and EFL loans.

He’s definitely found a calling though for scoring goals in League Two, and whether he stays at Rovers or departs, he will be plying his trade in League One regardless next season if he opts to remain.

It’s a matter of urgency though that Portsmouth bring a couple of fresh strikers into the fold this summer as they do not have a contracted senior one right now, and even if he will cost money, Collins looks to be high on Cowley’s hit-list.