Portsmouth are eyeing up a swoop for Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from Gloucestershire Live.

Although Boyle’s current deal at Cheltenham is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, it is understood that the League One outfit will be unwilling to let the defender leave unless they receive a six-figure offer for him next month.

The 26-year-old helped the Robins seal promotion to the third-tier last season by making 29 appearances in League Two.

After featuring in nine of the club’s opening 12 league games, Boyle suffered an ankle injury which has forced him to watch on from the sidelines in recent months.

Currently closing in on making his return to action, the defender will be hoping to help Cheltenham push on in League One when he is fit enough to feature.

Portsmouth, who were unable to participate in their scheduled clash with AFC Wimbledon this weekend due to a Covid outbreak at the club, will be aiming to launch a bid for a play-off place in the New Year.

Head coach Danny Cowley recently admitted that the club will be open to the possibility of moving some players on if they secure the services of some fresh faces in January.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Portsmouth if they are able to convince Boyle to make the switch to Fratton Park next month.

The defender has won 6.2 aerial duels per game this season and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.29 in the third-tier for Cheltenham who occupy 14th-place in the league standings.

Having demonstrated that he is capable of thriving at this level, Boyle could go on to make a positive impact for Pompey as they aim to secure a return to the Championship next year.

Boyle’s arrival may also force the likes of Sean Raggett and Connor Ogilvie to reach new heights in League One which will unquestionably have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in this division.