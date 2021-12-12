Portsmouth eyeing up January swoop for AFC Wimbledon player

Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth are considering raiding a League One rival in AFC Wimbledon for left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old sees his contract expire in the summer at Plough Lane and Pompey are said to be hoping to acquire him for a cut-price fee when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Guinness-Walker was linked with Championship trio Bristol City, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough over the summer and has been a regular under Mark Robinson this season.

Having played 17 times for the Dons in League One this season, Guinness-Walker could be on the move and Pompey are in need of fresh options on the left side of the pitch.

Lee Brown is currently on the sidelines which means that Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is operating as a wing-back with Cowley switching systems earlier on in the campaign to go with a back three and it’s reaping the rewards.

And he sees Guinness-Walker as a good fit for his side who have promotion aspirations after going eight matches unbeaten in the league.

The Verdict

Guinness-Walker is one of a number of young players thriving at Wimbledon this season and he could be the latest success story from non-league.

Portsmouth probably don’t have much in the way of a transfer budget in January though and it would have to be a real cut-price fee for them to bring the left-sided player to Fratton Park you’d imagine.

Wimbledon are in a strong position though in the sense that they would not lose Guinness-Walker for free though in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract – the Dons would be required compensation from another club.

It may work out in their best interests though if he does want to move on to negotiate a fee in January – mid-season departures are never ideal but if it provides the Dons with a bit of a financial boost then they may take it.