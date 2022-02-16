Portsmouth eyeing transfer approach for Blackburn Rovers player

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is said to be eyeing a move to keep Hayden Carter on loan from Blackburn Rovers for next season, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The young centre back joined the Sky Bet League One outfit in January and has since excelled for his new side as part of a back three.

As a result of this, Cowley has made no secret of his desire to bring the youngster back to Fratton Park next season, with the South Coast side hopeful of being able to conduct such a move as a Championship club providing they secure promotion this time around.

Speaking about the player recently, Cowley had this to say:

“I don’t want to shout it too much because I would like to keep him. He’s a good player, there is no doubt.”

Carter signed an extended contract with Rovers before departing on loan, with Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray having always made it clear that he wanted the player to head out on loan to gain valuable experience.

The defender also excelled whilst out on loan with Burton Albion last season and could well force his way into the first team at Ewood Park in the years to come.

The Verdict

At the time of the move being sanctioned it seemed ideal for all parties and that fact has certainly proved to be true so far from Carter’s point of view.

He is playing week in, week out and certainly looks like he has played for Pompey over a period of several years rather than weeks.

Rovers will be delighted with the way he has progressed and could even fast track his to the first team next season if they feel he could step up.

For now though his focus will be on helping Pompey to return to the Championship.