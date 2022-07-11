Portsmouth eyeing swoop for 22-year-old

Portsmouth are eager to keep Jonathan Afolabi at the club and could try and seal a deal to bring him to Fratton Park on a permanent basis, as reported by Hampshire Live.

The League One outfit tried desperately to break into the top six last season but fell away when it mattered and had to settle for a spot in the top half of the division instead.

Now, Danny Cowley wants to go one better next time out and will need some more forward options in his squad in order to do so. Right now, they are extremely short on options in attack and will have to scour the transfer market in search of potential options.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Portsmouth fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Portsmouth play their home games? St James' Park Home Park Vitality Stadium Fratton Park

Minus Ronan Curtis, who has played in attack, Pompey have no other real options to play for them as a striker apart from options amongst their reserve and youth teams. Afolabi then would instantly get into the side if he was to seal a switch.

The player has potentially earned a chance with the side too. He has been with Portsmouth on a trial basis this summer and the club clearly like what they see of the 22-year-old to warrant them trying to bring him in permanently.

Having once played for the Southampton reserve team, he then went to Scotland and had a spell with Dunfermline. He could manage only six games but bagged two goals along the way and a stint with Dundee produced a further three goals in four starts.

His last spell came with Ayr United, where he played 14 league games and managed one goal. Now, it looks as though the Fratton Park outfit are prepared to give him a chance in England again and some more regular first-team action there too.

The Verdict

Portsmouth need striking options and whilst Afolabi is a young player who could develop and get better, he isn’t exactly proven in his career so far.

In terms of the value of a deal and the potential resale value down the line, he could be worth a go. The player looked decent enough for Pompey on trial and has bagged a fair few goals throughout his time in Scotland and in the reserve leagues too.

The player though has never really been tested in competitive English football and in League One at that. He has scored goals in the Scottish Championship but hasn’t even had a game in the third tier or the EFL in general, so he is unproven when it comes to that.

For what Portsmouth can pay and the amount of strikers they probably need, not every signing can be an experienced and expensive acquisition though. Afolabi wouldn’t be and could be worth a gamble considering his age and the fact he is currently a free agent.