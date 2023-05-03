Portsmouth are interested in signing Tommy Leigh from Accrington Stanley this summer, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that the Blues have inquired about what it would take to finalise a deal in the upcoming transfer window for the midfielder.

Portsmouth have been informed that they will need to meet Accrington's valuation of £200,000 for Leigh whose contract at the Wham Stadium is set to run until 2024.

Who is Portsmouth target Tommy Leigh?

Leigh spent his youth career with Portsmouth before being released by the club at the age of 16.

After playing for Baffin Milton Rovers, the midfielder sealed a switch to Bognor Regis Town in 2019.

Impressed by his performances for The Rocks, Accrington opted to sign Leigh for an undisclosed fee in 2021.

During his debut campaign, Leigh managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in 24 League One appearances.

The midfielder has taken his game to new heights this season.

In the 50 appearances that he has made in all competitions, Leigh has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions while he has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

Despite Leigh's displays, Accrington are on the verge of relegation to League Two.

Stanley are three points adrift of safety with one game left to play and have a significantly worse goal difference than the teams above them in the standings.

While Accrington are set to take on Oxford United on the final day of the season, Portsmouth will be hoping to end their campaign on a high by securing a positive result in their meeting with Wycombe Wanderers.

Would signing Leigh this summer be a good move by Portsmouth?

This could potentially turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Pompey if they are able to convince Leigh to make the move to Fratton Park.

Leigh has demonstrated this season that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in League One.

As well as providing nine direct goal contributions at this level for Accrington, Leigh has also made 1.4 clearances and has won 3.1 aerial duels per game (as per WhoScored).

With Accrington on course to play in League Two next season, Leigh may be tempted to secure a return to Portsmouth as this will provide him with the opportunity to continue playing in the third-tier as John Mousinho's side are set to remain in this division for another year.