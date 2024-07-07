Portsmouth are interested in signing Bolton Wanderers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley this summer, but they are not willing currently to pay the valuation that the Trotters hierarchy have set.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, who claims that Pompey and manager John Mousinho are on the look out for fresh faces following their promotion to the Championship.

The right-back was a key player for the Trotters last season, as they missed out on promotion after a 2-0 following against Oxford United in the play-off final at Wembley.

Dacres-Cogley has spent one season at Bolton after arriving on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers last summer and has been a standout for the Greater Manchester outfit.

The 28-year-old scored three goals and assisted six times over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, and it looks like Mousinho wants to add him to his squad ahead of Portsmouth's first season in the second tier since 2012.

Josh Dacres-Cogley impressed for Bolton Wanderers last season

Bolton finished 10 points behind Portsmouth as they finished third in League One last season, and had to settle for a play-off semi-final against Barnsley in their bid to achieve promotion.

Dacres-Cogley started 47 games in the third tier last season and was a solid performer for Ian Evatt's side throughout the campaign.

His athleticism and work rate enabled him to contribute to the Whites' attacking play on the right-hand side as well as take care of his defensive duties.

Josh Dacres-Cogley's Last Five League Season Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 Bolton Wanderers EFL League One 47 3 6 2022-23 Tranmere Rovers EFL League Two 46 1 4 2021-22 Tranmere Rovers EFL League Two 45 1 4 2020-21 Birmingham City EFL Championship 5 0 0 2019-20 Crawley Town (Loan) EFL League Two 16 0 2

The former Birmingham City man possesses real pace and can go past players, while his decision-making and final ball often result in opportunities to score. His physical attributes and determination also make him difficult to beat at the other end of the pitch.

He ranked in the top 10 for big chances created in League One last season, and fourth for expected assists, displaying how much of an attacking threat he brings to the side.

Mousinho will be no stranger to Dacres-Cogley's performances last season, as Bolton spent the majority of the campaign competing with Portsmouth and Derby County for the automatic promotion places.

Now that Dacres-Cogley is set for another season in League One, Mousinho must think that he can lure the right-back to Fratton Park with the prospect of playing Championship football, although Bolton's £500,000 valuation has been somewhat offputting for Pompey.

Portsmouth are in need of a right-back following summer exits

Mousinho has made it clear that Portsmouth need to strengthen at right-back since the start of the summer.

Joe Rafferty has signed for Rotherham United on a free transfer after playing the majority of the games during Pompey's title-winning season, while Zak Swanson has not yet signed a new deal after his contract was due to expire this summer.

The Blues have brought in Jordan Williams on a free transfer from Barnsley, who has impressed in League One during recent seasons and was captain at Oakwell.

Mousinho recently admitted that he may put his hunt for another right-back on hold, but it now seems as though he has identified another target in that position.

According to Nixon's report, Dacres-Cogley could cost Portsmouth in the region of £500,000. Pompey have not been big spenders by any means so far this summer, so it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to invest that much in another right-back.

There is no doubt that in an ideal world, Mousinho would want two quality options at right-back going into the 2024/25 season. If Pompey can add Dacres-Cogley to a squad that already includes Williams, and they both hit the ground running in the Championship, the 38-year-old manager will have plenty of balance in that position.