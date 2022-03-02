Portsmouth eye up summer move for Leicester City player

Danny Cowley has revealed that he would like to sign George Hirst permanently at Portsmouth, in conversation with The News.

Hirst netted Portsmouth’s second last night during their 3-2 victory over promotion-hopefuls Oxford United, taking his tally to four in League One this season.

The recently turned 23-year-old joined Pompey on loan from Leicester City at the start of the campaign, appearing 26 times in the league thus far, with 14 of those coming in the form of starts.

Speaking to The News about his performance against the U’s, before addressing the forward’s future, Cowley said in his post-match interview: “I thought George was unplayable against Oxford, he was great, his best performance for me.

“You could play into him, you could play up to him, he was able to stretch the pitch, he carried a goal threat and scored a fantastic goal. “There’s a lot to like in his performance, he was everything you’d want from a number nine. “We would like to sign him, whether we can or not I don’t know, but these are young players we should be signing permanently. We are Pompey. “Your George Hirsts, these are young players we need to try to sign on permanent deals. We would like to sign him, absolutely. The verdict Whilst not proving to be too prolific in a Portsmouth shirt thus far, there are a lot of desirable qualities that he brings to a game of football. Hirst has the pace and relentlessness to cause problems in behind opposing defences and he is an excellent asset to have when not in possession. He has also shown that he can link the play well, forming good partnerships with his attacking teammates. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the young forward, as Cowley rates him very highly and would be excited by the prospect of having him at the club on a permanent basis.