Portsmouth eye fresh Tottenham transfer agreement

Portsmouth are interested in agreeing another loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur to take Harvey White back to Fratton Park for next season, according to The News.

White arrived at Portsmouth on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, and the midfielder went on to play an important role for them during the second half of the campaign in League One. The 19-year-old managed to make 21 appearances in the English third tier and scored one goal for them in that time, although he did only make five starts.

According to the latest report from The News, Danny Cowley has narrowed down his transfer targets to around ten different options and Pompey are focusing on adding to their options in the middle of the park. That comes with Portsmouth having already confirmed that Andy Cannon is leaving Fratton Park at the end of his current deal with the club.

It is being reported that Cowley is keen to re-sign White and that Portsmouth will be aiming to seek another loan agreement with Tottenham for the talented midfielder this summer. It remains to be seen whether Spurs would be keen for him to return to Fratton Park or whether they might have other intentions for the 19-year-old this summer.

The verdict

This is a signing that would make a lot of sense for Portsmouth and it is one that you could see materialising for them this summer. White managed to make a positive impression around Fratton Park during his loan spell with the club, and you can understand why they are wanting to have him in and around their squad for next season in League One.

Tottenham might want certain assurances over the amount of minutes White will be handed if he does return to Portsmouth next term. The 21-year-old averaged 33 minutes per appearance in his loan spell this term, and the Premier League side might want to be assured that he is going to get more chances to start matches in the third tier next term.

It seems another loan move for White is something that would really benefit his long-term development. The midfielder is not ready to burst through with Tottenham and needs to prove himself first by performing consistently in a side in a lower division first. Portsmouth seems like the ideal type of place for his development to be continued.