Portsmouth express interest in signing League One defender

Portsmouth have registered their interest in signing Gillingham defender Connor Ogilvie according to Football Insider.

Ogilvie has only been with the club since the summer of 2019, after signing for the Gills having left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

He made 40 appearances for Gillingham last season, as they finished tenth in the League One table, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

It appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with Portsmouth keeping tabs on him heading into the new league campaign.

Kenny Jackett’s side missed out on promotion into the Championship last season, after they were beaten in their play-off semi-final by Oxford United.

It condemned Pompey to yet another season in League One, and they’ll be hoping they can make a long-awaited return to the second-tier this term.

Portsmouth take on Stevenage in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday afternoon, in what is their first competitive fixture of the season against the League Two club.

The Verdict:

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

With Christian Burgess leaving the club during the summer, Pompey need to add additional depth to their defence ahead of the new season.

Ogilvie can operate at both centre-back and left-back, which will make him a versatile option to have in Kenny Jackett’s team if they can get an agreement in place.

Having previously been on the books with Spurs, he’s clearly a player that has something about him.