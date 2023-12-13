Highlights Boss John Mousinho's move to leave the dressing room to the players has positively impacted the culture of the group and daily environment at Portsmouth.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has left "the dressing room to the players" in a move that has helped "the culture of the group and the day-to-day environment", captain Marlon Pack has exclusively told Football League World, courtesy of SkyBet.

Pompey moved six points clear at the top of League One with a 2-0 win over title rivals Bolton Wanderers on Monday evening as Mousinho's impressive reign in charge of the South Coast club continued.

The 37-year-old was a controversial choice when he left Oxford United to take charge at Fratton Park, in what was his first job in management, but he has silenced the doubters - finishing eighth last term and then leading a promotion charge in 2023/24.

Mousinho's side have won more games than any other side in the third tier and lost just one game all season while no team in the division has conceded fewer goals and they've found the net 34 times in 20 games.

Games Wins Losses Draws Win % Goals for Goals against 49 27 7 15 55% 89 53 John Mousinho at Portsmouth as per Transfermarkt (12th Dec)

John Mousinho's approach in the dressing room

Pack has been an important player since his arrival in the summer of 2022 and was named club captain by the Pompey boss ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, courtesy of SkyBet, the 32-year-old revealed how Mousinho had helped build a strong atmosphere amongst the squad by letting the senior players run the dressing room.

He said: “I think what he [John Mousinho] has done great, is when he first came in, he said that he'd leave the dressing room to the players and make sure that we manage that. I think that's helped with the culture of the group and the day-to-day environment.

"He's obviously spoken about his non-negotiables, and what he stands for - and once you've done that and set the marker out for what he is expecting as a manager, whether that's behaviour or tactics.

"I wouldn't say he’s brought in anything particular from Oxford - he's obviously worked under some good managers at Oxford, and he's had a good career as a player.”

Portsmouth upcoming fixtures

Games come thick and fast in December for Pompey. They travel to face 11th-place Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday before hosting League Two side AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

They're at home again on Saturday 23rd December for the visit of relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town and then travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day.

Mousinho's side are back in the South West on the evening of Friday 29th December to take on strugglers Exeter City and host promotion rivals Stevenage on New Year's Day.