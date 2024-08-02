Highlights Elias Sorensen set for Pompey move with medical scheduled today, after Esbjerg accepted offer.

Striker's career turnaround impressive, first joining Newcastle at just 16; now on EFL comeback.

Portsmouth's recent history sees players like Sorensen, Moxon turning careers around fast.

Portsmouth are set to take another step closer to signing striker Elias Sorensen, whose medical with the club ahead of the move is reported to be scheduled for today.

The News has stated that the Danish number nine is on the south coast and going to undergo a medical assessment, ahead of his €300,000-400,000 (£255,000-340,000) transfer.

The first reports of the move came from Tipsbladet, an outlet from his homeland, who said that Sorensen's soon-to-be former side, Esbjerg, had received, and accepted, a bid from Pompey for the former Newcastle United man.

The sporting director of Esbjerg, who play in Demark's first division, Jens Hammer Sorensen, had previously told the publication that they had received interest from clubs in Portsmouth's division, as well as from Germany.

They added that the player has made no secret about his desire to make a change in his playing career, three years on from first joining the club.

Elias Sorensen Portsmouth medical scheduled

The 24-year-old is set to undertake his medical examination today ahead of his move to Fratton Park, according to the News. They reported on Wednesday that John Mousinho's side were closing in on making the deal happen, and that Sorensen had said goodbye to his Esbjerg teammates before flying to England.

This won't be the first time that the striker has played in the EFL though. He was sent on loan by the Magpies to Blackpool and Carlisle United, the latter of which was where he most recently played men's competitive football in this country.

He then had a spell playing for Almere City in the Netherlands before making the permanent return to his home country in 2021.

In the current Danish 1st Division campaign, Sorensen has accrued one goal and four assists in just two appearances. He helped Esbjerg to reach the top tier in the previous campaign by contributing 23 goals and 11 assists in 30 matches.

Elias Sorensen's 23/24 Danish Div 2 stats Apps 30 Starts 28 Goals 23 Conversion rate 25% Scoring frequency 111 mins Assists 11 Key passes per game 1.4 Stats taken from Sofascore

The expected confirmation of the 24-year-old's arrival at Fratton Park comes at a good time for the club, who have been dealt a blow due to their main man, Colby Bishop, being required to have surgery after a potential risk was found when doing a routine scan of the goalscorers' heart.

Related John Mousinho reveals Portsmouth FC face battle for summer signing The former Manchester City and West Ham United man has left the club after a three-week trial

Elias Sorensen's brilliant career turnaround

Sorensen was picked up by Newcastle when he was just 16, and he struggled to find his feet in this country, which is very understandable for someone that is so young and is in a completely foreign country.

He played just nine times in the league in his respective spells with Blackpool and Carlisle; he didn't find the back of the net once for either side.

Supporters of those two teams certainly wouldn't have expected him to become a Championship footballer, based on what they saw from him, but he's done remarkably well to turn his luck around.

Pompey are no strangers, at the moment, to footballing comeback stories.

January signing Owen Moxon was driving vans to make up his living not long before Carlisle snapped him up for the 2022/23 campaign, having dropped him earlier in his youth career. We should all hope that Bishop continues on his brilliant trajectory once he returns to full fitness.

Sorensen is just the latest example in the Portsmouth catalogue of how a footballer's career can turn on its head, positively, very quickly.