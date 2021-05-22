Portsmouth have joined the race to sign Clark Robertson this summer following his exit from Rotherham United and they are ready to rival Aberdeen for his signature, per the Daily Record.

Robertson’s departure from Rotherham has been confirmed by the Millers when they announced their retained list following their relegation from the Championship. The 27-year-old has already been heavily linked with a return to Aberdeen, who he played for before heading to England initially with Blackpool. It has been reported that he has held talks with the Scottish side.

According to the latest report from the Daily Record, Portsmouth are now keen to secure Robertson’s signature as they step up their bid to enhance their squad enough to challenge for promotion next term. It is thought that Danny Cowley is keen on the defender and is now ready to make a move to try and beat Aberdeen to his signature.

It is thought that Portsmouth are set to table an offer to Robertson as they see him as a player that could play a role in helping them earn promotion to the Championship next term. He has previously helped Rotherham to promotion from the third tier during the 2019/20 season.

The verdict

This would be a very smart signing for Portsmouth to make this summer, with Robertson a quality defender at League One level and someone who would provide a lot of experience. The 27-year-old knows what it takes to get out of the third tier and that is something that Pompey need in their squad having suffered frustration in their efforts to go up in the last few years.

Robertson is a player that is approaching his prime years and therefore his next club could well see the best form from him. That would be a major potential asset for Portsmouth and it would show a lot about their intentions for next term if they were to make it happen. Cowley needs to be backed to bring in the players he wants and this would be a strong start to that.

Aberdeen will still be a tempting option for Robertson given he has already spent time in his career with the Scottish side. However, the chance to stay in England and attempt to earn another promotion might be something that really appeals to the defender.