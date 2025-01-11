Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night must have piqued the interest of Luton Town.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Matt Bloomfield would be allowed to depart the League One side should the Hatters make an approach following Rob Edwards’ departure.

Wanderers have made a strong start to the campaign, and are in the mix for promotion to the Championship, and it’s understood the 40-year-old has a £100,000 release clause in his contract.

It is no surprise that his name is popping up for roles in the second tier, especially now that the Luton role has become available.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will get the job at this stage, with the Hatters looking for someone who can guide the club away from a relegation battle.

Portsmouth win is a great audition for Bloomfield

If Bloomfield wanted to grab some headlines this FA Cup weekend in a bid to drum up further interest in his services, then Friday night could not have gone much better.

Pompey are back in the Championship themselves, but are one of the sides Luton will be looking to compete against at the bottom end of the table.

This commanding 2-0 win, with only one other cup game on all night, was a perfect audition to show the Hatters’ hierarchy that he is ready to compete at this level.

Wycombe don’t have the resources of the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, or even Wrexham, but find themselves second in the League One table.

Despite only having 30 per cent of the possession at home on Friday night, they came out 2-0 victors over John Mousinho’s side, another team that should be beating Wycombe based on their level of resources.

This over-performance is what Luton will need if they are to get back into Premier League promotion contention in the future.

Edwards did a fantastic job at Kenilworth Road, earning promotion and an 18th place finish in the top flight, but his tenure ultimately ran its course with the team now 20th in the Championship.

Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe tenure

Bloomfield replaced Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe and has done an excellent job since taking over almost two years ago.

Similarly to Edwards, Ainsworth had over-achieved with Wycombe and had even brought them into the Championship, before relegation back to League One and then a departure for QPR.

Bloomfield has shown that he can manage that kind of expectation and keep a team competitive despite coming in after such an influential coach.

Matt Bloomfield's Wycombe Wanderers' record - as of Jan. 11th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 108 52 24 32 48.15

Wycombe had a steady first full campaign under him, coming 10th in the League One table, but are now firmly in the mix for automatic promotion.

Competing for a top two spot is not what many expected from the Chairboys during pre-season given the level of competition in League One this year.

He deserves plenty of plaudits for how the team has performed this year, and the 2-0 victory over Portsmouth is the exact kind of headline-grabbing result that he and the team deserve.

It was also the best possible audition needed to show that he is ready to take over at Luton, should the call beckon.