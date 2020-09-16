Portsmouth determined to keep key attacker amid Championship links

Portsmouth signing Michael Jacobs does not mean that Ronan Curtis is now more likely to leave the club in this transfer window, as per the Portsmouth News.

Pompey are looking to challenge at the right end of the table again this season in League One and earn promotion after a couple of years that have seen them suffer play-off heartbreak.

The signing of Jacobs will be looked at as a move to ensure they go up, then, but it has, naturally, sparked some concerns that it could now pave the way for Ronan Curtis to leave the club.

Portsmouth, though, have no intention of letting the winger leave this transfer market amid Brentford being linked with him and that will be music to the ears for fans of the Fratton Park-based club.

The Verdict

Portsmouth are looking to finally get back into the Championship and they’ll hope the experience and quality that Jacobs will bring will be enough to see them achieve that.

They do need to keep hold of the likes of Curtis between now and the end of the window, though, and it sounds as though they are determined to do just that.

Failure to win promotion this season, though, could well mean he does move on because he does have the quality to play in the Championship.