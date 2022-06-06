Portsmouth defender sends transfer warning to potential targets ahead of summer window

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has admitted that the players shouldn’t be looking to join the club if they do not possess the ambition to be part of a push for promotion.

Raggett opted to extend his stay at Fratton Park last month after featuring regularly for Pompey in the 2021/22 campaign.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the 28-year-old is set to remain at Portsmouth until 2024 after signing a new two-year deal.

Pompey will be determined to move forward as a club later this year after finishing 10th in the League One standings last season.

Although Portsmouth did illustrate that they are capable of delivering the goods at this level in this particular campaign, their hopes of reaching the play-offs were dashed by their lack of consistency.

In order to maintain a push for a top-six finish in the upcoming season, Pompey will unquestionably need to draft in some fresh faces this summer.

Making reference to the club’s transfer plans, Raggett has insisted that players should only be seeking a move to Portsmouth if they want to be part of a bid for promotion.

Speaking to The News, Raggett said: “I’ve said that to Danny and Nicky, I want to get promoted, that’s my big thing, that’s my aim.

“There’ll be a lot of talk about managing expectations, but I will put it simply: If you don’t want to get promoted then you shouldn’t be signing for Pompey.

“That’s how I look at it and that’s all our aims, the manager, staff, players, that is all we have on our minds.”

The Verdict

Raggett makes a valid point here as Portsmouth simply have to be aiming to reach new heights after failing to secure a spot in the play-offs in each of the past two seasons.

After finishing 10 points adrift of Wycombe Wanderers who sealed the final spot in the top-six on the final day of the previous campaign, it will be fascinating to see whether Pompey can bridge this particular gap in the 2022/23 campaign.

Raggett will be keen to play a major role for Portsmouth next season after recently signing a new contract with the club.

Having featured on 45 occasions in the third-tier last season, the defender will be confident in his ability to make a difference at this level later this year.