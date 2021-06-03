Portsmouth dealt transfer blow as West Ham close in on signing of Chelsea man

Portsmouth are set to lose out to West Ham United in the race to sign Chelsea youngster Pierre Ekwah, with RMC Sport journalist Loïc Tanzi taking to Twitter to claim that the Hammers are set to seal a deal for the teenager.

The talented defensive midfielder made seven appearances for Chelsea’s under-23 side last season but it now appears that he is set to depart Stamford Bridge in search of a better opportunity to progress to first team level.

Both Pompey and the Premier League side have taken the 19-year-old on trial over the past few months, however it appears that the Hammers have jumped to the front of the queue in the race to sign the player.

Transfert de 1.5M et gros % à la revente pour Chelsea https://t.co/llHMWFuMn8 — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 3, 2021

Ekwah is said to have been training with the top flight outfit for the last few weeks, with Tanzi explaining that David Moyes and co are set to pay £1.5 million to secure the midfielder’s signature.

The journalist also goes on to state that Chelsea will receive a big percentage of any fee that is received for the player if he is sold on further down the line by the Hammers.

The Verdict

Portsmouth had little chance of beating West Ham in the race for this young prospect, with the money being talked about as part of the deal being way out of the South Coast club’s price range.

Danny Cowley is currently focused on cutting costs, with sales of the club’s more prized assets set to be likely as they look to free up funds to bring in new additions this summer.

Speaking over a million pounds on a player who isn’t even proven at first team level just doesn’t fall into the club’s remit right now.

Ekwah will now join up with West Ham’s under-23 side once the deal is concluded and I have no doubt that Pompey won’t lose too much sleep after missing out on this one.