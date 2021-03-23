Portsmouth dealt recruitment blow as Southampton clinch deal

Portsmouth are said to have missed out on appointing Mikey Harris as the club’s new academy manager, with The News reporting that the coach has agreed to join their arch rivals Southampton instead at under-18 level.

The report goes on to state that Harris had taken part in the recruitment process at Fratton Park and was invited for a full interview after passing the screening process before he opted to snub Pompey in favour of a move to the Saints.

He has now been appointed as a coach as part of the Premier League club’s academy set up and is looking to get his career back on track after being made redundant by the Football Association back in November of last year.

Harris was previously on Pompey’s books as a coach in their academy before he then departed for Brighton and Hove Albion in November 2017.

He then went on to become a national specialist coach with the FA before losing his job due to a restructure of the organisation.

The Verdict

Pompey have suffered the embarrassment of being pipped by their rivals for the services of Harris, however it would’ve been impossible for the League One side to compete with the offer on the table from the Saints.

The Premier League rules on many things in English football nowadays and as such it is unsurprising to see the coach pluck for such a lucrative opportunity at one of the best academies in the country.

For that reason Portsmouth won’t feel hard done by and will continue to knuckle down in their search for a new academy manager going forwards.

Their youth set up continues to improve and the hope will be that a new man at the helm will take it to the next level.