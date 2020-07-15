Portsmouth dealt frustrating transfer blow in pursuit of defender

Portsmouth are unlikely to sign Birmingham City defender Steve Seddon on a permanent deal according to The Portsmouth News.

Seddon spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Fratton Park from the Championship side, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances.

In total, the young full-back made 19 appearances for Pompey, and chipped in with one goal and five assists for Kenny Jackett’s side in all competitions.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough, as Portsmouth missed out on promotion into the Championship this term, after a play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United on penalties.

Portsmouth’s chances of being able to sign Seddon on a permanent basis are believed to be slim, with the current off-the-field situation meaning that they’re not in a financial position to be able to sign the left-back.

Seddon signed for Portsmouth during the January transfer window, after previously making four appearances for Birmingham’s first-team in the first-half of this year’s campaign.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the youngster, who will fancy his chances of forcing his way into the Blues first-team in the near future, with Pep Clotet having left the club.

Can you name every Portsmouth top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 Who is top scorer in the current season? John Marquis Ronan Curtis Gareth Evans Ellis Harrison

The Verdict:

This is a frustrating update for Portsmouth supporters to read.

Seddon has been brilliant in his loan spell with the club, and you would have imagined that the club’s fans would have been eager to see him return ahead of next year’s campaign, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Championship once again.

But finances are obviously tight for clubs at this moment in time, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if Seddon was to go on and feature regularly for Birmingham’s first-team next season.

I think he’s destined for bigger and better things than League One.