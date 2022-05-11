Portsmouth dealt another blow in pursuit of off-field appointment

Cambridge United’s Ben Strang will not be leaving the club to become the new head of football operations at Portsmouth.

It’s no secret that Pompey are on the lookout for someone to take up the newly formed role as they look to kick-on after a disappointing season that saw them fail to finish in the top six.

Initially they had identified Forest Green Rovers’ Richard Hughes, but he opted to stay at the newly-promoted League One club after talks with key figures at Fratton Park.

And, they have now suffered another setback, with BBC Cambridge confirming that Strang intends to stay with the U’s as their sporting director.

That will be a blow for the Portsmouth hierarchy, who had hoped to have an appointment finalised swiftly which would allow them to begin with plans to back Danny Cowley in the summer window.

The south coast outfit are expected to be busy in the coming months as they reshape the squad, with several key positions needing to be filled ahead of the kick-off in August.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this isn’t a good look at all for the Portsmouth hierarchy who have now been turned down by two people they wanted for the role.

Of course, the bigger problem is that they vacancy still hasn’t been filled and it could be holding the club back in terms of pressing on with plans to improve this summer.

So, it needs to be rectified quickly and it will be interesting to see who is next on the list for Portsmouth as it should be a very appealing job given their potential to improve.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.