Highlights Portsmouth's search for attacking reinforcements narrows as Lincoln City signs Joe Taylor on loan, but Burnley's Michael Mellon could be the solution they need.

Pompey's top scorer Colby Bishop's recent injury highlighted the lack of attacking options available and the need for reinforcements.

A loan deal for Michael Mellon could provide Pompey with the coverage and competition needed to secure automatic promotion.

Portsmouth's search for attacking reinforcements has narrowed with Lincoln City's loan signing of Joe Taylor but another Premier League youngster could prove their solution.

Pompey currently sit at the top of League One just past the halfway point in the season, having finished outside the play-off places in the previous three campaigns.

Looking in good shape to make a long-awaited return to the Championship, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho wants to take the January transfer window to ensure he has enough firepower to combat potential injuries, international call-ups, and January departures in the latter half of the season.

Pompey need to bolster their attack for their League One charge

League One standings (as of 9 January) Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1. Portsmouth 26 15 8 3 53 2. Bolton 24 16 3 5 51 3. Peterborough 25 14 7 4 49 4. Derby 25 15 4 6 49 5. Oxford 25 14 4 7 46 6. Barnsley 24 12 7 5 43

Mousinho has been quizzed in recent weeks by Portsmouth News about the strikers he has at his disposal, with Australia international Kusini Yengi soon to travel to compete in the Asia Cup, which could see him miss up to six domestic games.

The recent ankle injury to top scorer Colby Bishop, who thankfully returned faster than originally expected, showed just how thin attacking options can suddenly appear when a surprise issue occurs and that would be exasperated should something similar happen whilst Yengi's away.

Bishop's stats, 13 goals in 24 games this season, according to FotMob, also mean that clubs like Ipswich Town could be in line to submit a bid for the 27-year-old, having been linked previously and supposedly having money to spend in January.

Luton's Taylor would have made a good fit

Taylor was on loan with struggling League Two side Colchester for the first half of this season and impressed in his time there, netting 11 goals and two assists in 25 league games, according to Transfermarkt.

His productive goal return led to Luton recalling Taylor, seeing him as ready to gain further experience in a tougher league.

Though the 21-year-old may have been suitable to bolster Pompey's attack, he will not be making the switch to Fratton Park. A loan deal between Luton and Lincoln will see the striker move to the Imps until the summer.

Young Burnley forward Michael Mellon could now be the answer

Should Pompey go searching for a forward in a similar mould, they may find it in Burnley youngster Michael Mellon. Son of former Clarets player Micky Mellon, the 20-year-old has just been recalled from a loan spell at Morecambe, having kicked on at the League Two outfit.

While at the Shrimps, Mellon scored 13 goals and got one assist in 22 league appearances, according to Transfermarkt, leading to Burnley's desire for the young striker to gain further experience at a higher level, with League One and Scottish Premiership teams reportedly interested, according to the Burnley Express.

A loan deal that saw Mellon move to Fratton Park could provide that greater experience, with the young striker likely to find opportunities quickly following international call-ups and the ever-moving January transfer business, and could be one that is explored by Mousinho and his team.

The young forward could offer some cover and competition to the likes of Bishop and Yengi, and may just help Pompey get over the line in the automatic promotion race.